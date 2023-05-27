Tesla reviews distribution in Italy to manage the sales boom: +280%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Auto 2023: an epochal change, brands that emerge and conquer ever greater market shares, an ecosystem for sales and assistance that is struggling to transform itself and adapt to the electric car revolution. And on the horizon the mega ships loaded with Chinese cars, of unknown brands but full of technologies. And then, one of all, the Tesla case. Some numbers: in April the house of Elon Musk (which he did not found, however, it should be remembered) sold 740 cars in Italy, against 27 in the same month of 2022, showing a growth of 2,640% conquering a market share in the month of April equal to 0.6 per cent. And in the first four months it conquered a market share of 1% with almost 5,300 cars registered. To understand how much one percent weighs, it is enough to remember that Alfa Romeo, a brand of Italian brands, is at 1.6%, DS (also Stellantis) at 0.5%. It must be said that Tesla’s data should be analyzed on the basis of registrations of 3 or four months, because the single flame is not significant as the cars practically arrive en masse every 90/120 days. In any case, the 280% growth in the January-April 2023 period compared to the first four months of 2020 is indicative of an ongoing change and a key point: Tesla with Model Y and Model 3 dominates the electric classification, with the others only the crumbs. The only one that holds up to Musk’s tsunami is the electric Fiat 500. Tesla is winning with record discounts and there is not only the American queen of electric cars to stir the waters of the market but phenomena such as MG, an English brand but Chinese to the core, must also be kept an eye on, having been bought 15 years from Saic. What did MG do? It is easy to say: MG in April conquered a record market share of 2.4% thanks to 3,029 units registered and a growth of 478% compared to the previous month. To make a comparison, MG, which placed its electric MG4 in fourth place among the best-selling BEVs, exhibits a much higher market share than big names such as Alfa Romeo (1.9%), similar to Skoda (2.3%) . A market share close to that of Lancia (3%) or of Hyundai or Kia who also travel on a 3% share. But that’s not enough: practically in the first 4 months of 2023, MG sales (7,828 cars, +343.8%) exceed the total for the whole of 2022.

In practice, the entry of new brands or the boom of brands such as DR, Italian by name but Chinese in fact, on the otherwise small Italian market involves a change of pace in the sales and assistance networks. It’s one thing to sell 30 cars, it’s another to sell a thousand a month. With volumes growing and the transition from a niche player to a major player, the problem of the aftermarket and maintenance comes on. Ok that Teslas, like other electric cars, need minimal maintenance: zero oil, zero filters and there are no spark plugs to check, timing belts or chains, clutches to redo, gearbox to overhaul, etc. In short, the simplicity of the electric car also reduces the times and methods of coupons. And then breakdowns are rarer. With the electric car, little remains of the world of workshops, but the bodies are one of the key points: users can’t wait months to be able to change, for example a mudguard. And here are brands like Tesla that have a business model different from the classic one: the distribution network is exclusively directed through the Tesla Stores and Tesla Centers. In Italy, at the moment, there are 8 Tesla Centers, as well as an additional store in Milan, in Piazza Gae Aulenti, a commercial presence in Bolzano and Puglia, and the house is developing a network of pop-ups and a expansion that will also concern Italy. The Californian electric brand is investing heavily in the infrastructure of services and assistance centers to shorten waiting times, increase productivity and improve the overall customer experience. Suffice it to say that, until a few years ago, there were only 2 Tesla Service Centers in Italy: Milan and Padua. Today, however, there are 8 assistance centers in Italy: Milan-Linate, Padua, Bologna, Rome, Florence, Caserta, Turin, Brescia, plus the network of approved bodyshops “Tesla approved bodyshops”, and the expansion will continue. And expansion means occupation.

Obviously, as always, a Tesla can also be ordered exclusively online, without physically going to one of the brand’s points, while the delivery of the cars always takes place at our Tesla Centers. Obviously, all this is not enough when the numbers grow and the arrival of new brands, as in the case of MG, DR and all the Chinese (from Byd to Chery, to Geely brands such as Zeekr, but there are also new comers in the game such as Polestar) can only give life to an asphyxiated aftermarket. “In the last ten years – explains the founder and director of the Fleet&Mobility Study Center – the number of dealerships has almost halved, but the sales salons have decreased by 20% and the assistance points by 25%. having left the network that refers directly to the manufacturers, he remained in the area to offer his commercial and assistance services. This confirms that the market needs a capillary presence on the territory, because customers want and must find answers to their needs within tens, not hundreds of kilometers”. Tesla even explains to its customers how to carry out ordinary maintenance interventions which are minor. Of course this kind of thing makes sense when dealing with passionate and experienced “fan boy” users. But when the focus is on the mass market, and Tesla risks becoming even more of a thorn in the side of traditional manufacturers, things change. And assistance networks worthy of the name are needed. Where found? In reality, the solution is simple: follow the example of long-term rental where company car users take advantage of a network of workshops and body shops that do not display the manufacturer’s insignia. «Sales without a direct delivery and assistance structure – says Pierluigi Del Viscovo is not a new phenomenon. Long-term rental has been selling contracts on machines for 30 years which will then be delivered and serviced by third-party structures. The point is the quality of the service, rather than its ownership». It is the quality of the interventions, especially in cars that thrive on software, it is not a foregone fact and it is certainly a lever that also pushes for a generational change, culture and skills in the workshops.