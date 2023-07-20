Home » The 10 best dividend stocks, according to Morningstar
Business

The 10 best dividend stocks, according to Morningstar

by admin
The 10 best dividend stocks, according to Morningstar

Investors should look for companies with strong balance sheets, high cash flow, and low debt and interest payments. Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

A key consideration before buying dividend stocks is whether they can produce long-term returns.

Morningstar’s David Harrell recommends looking for companies with strong competitive advantages in their sectors.

This increases the likelihood that they can continue paying dividends and even increase their returns. Here he names ten stocks.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

So far this year, the stock market has been shaped by investors’ enthusiasm for artificial intelligence on the one hand and fears of a recession on the other. Fund managers can’t seem to decide what the rest of the year might look like for equities.

See also  In Piazza Affari the run of the banks continues

You may also like

Peso Falls Against Strengthening Dollar Ahead of Fed’s...

Bad weather, Zaia: “The number of people injured...

British Inflation Cools and Sterling Plunges, but Construction...

Triple steps up for the Dax

Piazza Affari ends at +0.4%, Wall Street down

WWF, Amnesty & Co.: That’s how much money...

Goldman Sachs Q2 Revenue Exceeds Expectations, But Net...

Kawasaki Z650RS, what the retro naked looks like...

Dollar weakness – Dollar worth as little as...

California resident wins $1,000,000 Powerball jackpot, with 36...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy