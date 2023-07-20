The 10 best dividend stocks, according to Morningstar

Investors should look for companies with strong balance sheets, high cash flow, and low debt and interest payments. Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

A key consideration before buying dividend stocks is whether they can produce long-term returns.

Morningstar’s David Harrell recommends looking for companies with strong competitive advantages in their sectors.

This increases the likelihood that they can continue paying dividends and even increase their returns. Here he names ten stocks.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

So far this year, the stock market has been shaped by investors’ enthusiasm for artificial intelligence on the one hand and fears of a recession on the other. Fund managers can’t seem to decide what the rest of the year might look like for equities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

