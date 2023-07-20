Albert Hammond Jr. review of Melodies On Hiatus (2023)

After previous experiences materialized in interesting albums such as “Yours To Keep” (Rough Trade, 06), “What is your name?” (Black Seal, 08) or most recent “Francis Trouble” (Red Bull, 18), Albert Hammond Jr The Strokes are definitely on the sidelines with the release of this nineteen-song double disc. An album in which the guitarist gives free rein to all of his compositional talent, playing with references that go from Miles Kane to Phoenix, passing through Beck, Spoon, or Two Door Cinema Club.

The release is led by an indie-pop in which vintage keyboards and a touch of retro-eighties and new olero tend to make their way to the forefront, until they claim their dose of attention. There remains the feeling that the New Yorker has thoroughly squeezed the latent pop essence within, as well as reviewed influences to illuminate his particular encyclopedia on the subject, specifying topics as unquestionable as “One Chance”, “100-99” (con GoldLink), “Old Man”a “Memo Of Hate” that could have belonged to Harry Styles, “Caught By Night”, the power pop of “818”, “Fast Kitten” o “Alright Tomorrow” (con Rainsford).

A task that, rushing the imagination a bit, suggests that the author has had a really good time recording whatever he wanted, pointing in one direction or another and avoiding having to discard too much material because he was looking for a long LP. The truth is that the appearance of “Melodies On Hiatus” It’s completely flattering and suitable for consuming here and now, and although in the face of such an excess of effort some songs shine more intensely than others, it is commendable that the reference has a very clear majority of effective and motivating songs with good vibrations.

This is the main conclusion that comes from listening to one of those albums –the fifth in the solo career of Albert Hammond Jr– that certainly won’t change anyone’s life, but that will almost certainly make it a little more colorful for seventy minutes that pass by at an agile and carefree pace, leaving digestion as light as it is satisfactory. Above all, in this summer time when the animosity inherent in the songs works as the perfect soundtrack to accompany those playful activities associated with summer itself.

