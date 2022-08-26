With the gradual clarification of my country’s “double carbon” goal and the development of the general trend of green environmental protection, the plant protein industry represented by plant milk has entered the fast lane. As a pioneer in the domestic plant milk industry, Yangyuan Beverage has recently launched the second largest brand new product “Yangyuan Plant Milk” in order to allow Chinese people to drink plant milk with higher quality, comprehensive nutrition and better taste.

As a benchmark in the plant milk industry, Yangyuan plant milk contains 3.6g/100ml of high-quality vegetable protein and 300mg/250ml of high-nutrient calcium. It supplements high-calcium nutrition while allowing better absorption in the stomach and nourishes China with high-quality raw materials originating in China. People, let the Chinese people drink a glass of plant milk with high calcium and 0 lactose.





Consumer demand brings new challenges, and Yangyuan plant milk is listed on the market

Strategic positioning expert Xu Xiongjun, founder of Jiude Positioning Consulting Co., said that the development of plant milk is first and foremost about the environment, because consumers pay more attention to the safety, health and naturalness of food and beverages during the epidemic. Relatively speaking, plant protein drinks are better than other carbonated drinks. It is safer and healthier, and its low-sugar, low-salt, natural and healthy properties are more nutritious, so it makes the whole environment grow. Therefore, under the influence of the overall global environment, the market for plant-based milk beverages will also become larger and larger.

Therefore, Yangyuan Beverage keeps up with the pace of nutritional diversification, focuses on high-quality development, and launches the second largest brand new product “Yangyuan Plant Milk”, and continues to increase the plant milk track to satisfy consumers with healthier and more diverse consumer demand. The product attributes of “Yangyuan Plant Milk” with high vegetable protein, high calcium nutrition, 0 lactose, 0 cholesterol and 0 trans fat also meet the demands of current consumers for sugar reduction, sugar control, balanced nutrition, low carbon and environmental protection.

As a guarantee of high quality, Yangyuan plant milk uses 100% non-GMO soybeans in Northeast China and high-quality walnuts from three major gold producing areas as raw materials. The double plant protein is more nutritious, and 300mg/250ml of native high calcium and 1g are added at the same time. /ml of virgin dietary fiber, its nutritional content is far ahead of most plant protein products.

In order to make the production of Yangyuan plant milk to a higher standard, Yangyuan Beverage has successfully introduced the first domestic (currently only) and the world‘s top whole bean production equipment and will be officially put into operation in 2021. At the same time, it also adopts the world‘s most advanced European plant milk production technology, using anaerobic micron grinding, no bean dregs in the whole process, and European whole bean production technology to ensure the quality of Yangyuan plant milk products.

Yangyuan plant milk produced with domestic high-quality raw materials, top production technology, and high-standard advanced production equipment has been widely acclaimed as soon as it is launched. In the Jian Conference, Yangyuan plant milk won the silver award again, the world‘s delicious double-material award, and was named “Michelin in the food industry”. It can be seen that Yangyuan plant milk has become a benchmark product in plant milk drinks.





Ultra-high nutritional standard nourishing plant milk is suitable for many types of people

Academician Chen Junshi, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and general consultant of the National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment, said that the 2022 “Dietary Guidelines for Chinese Residents” pointed out that Chinese people need a balanced diet and balanced nutrition. The “Guide” specifically states that soybeans and soy products are rich in high-quality protein and phytochemicals that are beneficial to human health. Academician Chen also believes that beans have extremely high nutritional value and are relatively easy to be absorbed and utilized by the human body. Consumers can increase the intake of beans in their daily diet.

Compared with vegetable milk products on the market, Yangyuan vegetable milk has higher nutritional standards. Yangyuan vegetable milk contains 3.6g/100ml of high-quality vegetable protein, which is approximately equal to the protein content of 1.3 cups of milk. Different from ordinary plant milk, Yangyuan plant milk makes up for the low calcium content of ordinary plant milk, especially adding 300mg/250ml of nutritional high calcium, each box of Yangyuan plant milk contains calcium equivalent to a box of whole milk. content.

Dietitian Gu Chuanling said: Compared with animal foods, plant-based ingredients contain no cholesterol and soybeans are added to ingredients, and they also contain phytosterols, which are beneficial to cardiovascular health. If nuts are added to the ingredients, they can also provide the body with various healthy unsaturated fatty acids, such as alpha-linolenic acid contained in walnuts, which is an essential fatty acid that the human body cannot synthesize. The protein in Yangyuan plant milk mainly comes from soybeans, followed by walnuts. Soybean protein is a high-quality protein with high absorption and utilization rate. At the same time, there is also native dietary fiber, which is beneficial to digestive and intestinal health, and can easily meet the daily nutritional intake.

According to industry insiders, the product attributes of Yangyuan Plant Milk are high in plant protein, high in calcium nutrition, 0 lactose, 0 cholesterol, and 0 trans fat, and are very suitable for families who are lactose intolerant and have three highs. It can also supplement native dietary fiber and oligosaccharides, which is beneficial to intestinal health and can be easily controlled by people with sensitive stomachs. In terms of palatability, Yangyuan plant milk is also very good. The entrance is full of sweetness, not greasy, and there is no beany or bean dregs. The elderly and children at home can also like it.





The reason why Yangyuan Plant Milk has been well received by the industry as soon as it was launched is inseparable from the fact that Yangyuan Beverage has been deeply involved in the field of plant dairy for 25 years. Just last year, Yangyuan Beverage also cooperated with Beijing Technology and Business University and other scientific research institutions to jointly establish the “China Walnut Industry Research Institute”, and participated in the formulation of the national standard of “Walnut Nut Quality Grade” and the group standard of “Plant Milk”. In 2022, Yangyuan Beverage has launched a scientific research and innovation strategy, which not only has a guiding role in the development of the plant milk industry, but also consolidates the leading position of Yangyuan Enterprise in the field of plant milk drinks.

Yangyuan plant milk has become a benchmark in the plant milk industry in terms of health concept and nutritional level. It is believed that Yangyuan plant milk will lead a new wave of plant milk.



