Sound designer Atom Hub has released 7 free virtual instruments for Kontakt 5/6 full version, packed with distinctive sounds.

Atom Hub Free Kontakt Sound Library

Cryptar Free is a Kontakt library of 11 NKI sounds that output sounds with guitar/piano/strings characteristics and various sonic imperfections. It uses acoustic guitar samples at its core, and has 3 round robins that process the samples differently.

Candlestick Free includes 21 NKI sounds, sampled from the metal and wood parts of the candlestick, and heavily processed. The sampled content has 5 different round-robin layers.

Gnat Shepherd Free is another virtual instrument composed of the sounds of the most famous Vuvuzela (cheering loudspeaker). Yep, the instrument that drove us crazy at the 2020 World Cup. Now available as a small Kontakt instrument. It comes with an NKI file and the play intro sounds like an Arabic whistle instrument. You can shape the sound with EQ, flanger, phaser, reverb, delay, boost and stereo controls.

From bird calls to sounding cooking pots

Next, Cuckoo Clay Bird Free is a Kontakt instrument based on samples of the sound of the cuckoo, who accompanied the sound designer through his life in Romania. You get 12 NKI tones with nice flute/gosling sound and organ-sounding tones.

Mr. Pot Free is a virtual instrument that samples the sound from a 25cm steel pot. The sound designer plays, taps, taps all over it with the palms, fingertips, and knuckles. The instrument has 10x round robin and comes with 10 NKI sounds.

The Barking Buddy – Free is a tuned “animal” instrument that incorporates the barking of two or three four-legged companion animals, the wolfhounds that live behind the garage of Atom Hub’s father-in-law’s house. This sound bank has 14 NKI sounds with original and tuned versions. There are mono, two and three channels, and the instrument has 3 round-robin layers.

Finally, we have Empty Playground Free, a percussion virtual instrument/sound library with sounds from the park in the famous spa town of Piestany, Slovakia. It comes with a single NKI file containing different sounds. Interestingly, these samples were recorded in windy weather, so they weren’t particularly clean. The instrument has 5 round robin layers.

If you’re looking for new free instruments for Kontakt Sampler and you want to explore new sounds, these might be the sound library for you.

free download:

The 7 new mini Atom Hub Kontakt sound banks are now available for free download from the Loot Audio website. You need a free user account at Loot Audio to download these libraries: https://www.lootaudio.com/category/kontakt-instruments/atomhub

NOTE: They require the full version of Kontakt 5 or Kontakt 6. Kontakt Player version is not supported.