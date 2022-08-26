Original title: Prospect of the third round of La Liga: the deputy squad leader talks to the leader Real Madrid, eager for revenge

With the first two rounds over, the La Liga standings are taking shape and the four all-win teams – Villarreal, Real Madrid, Real Betis and Osasuna will open the gap in the coming days , the game will be held on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday Beijing time. The two focus battles of this round-Barcelona vs Valladolid will be held in Barcelona in the early hours of Monday, Beijing time, and the Spaniard’s match against Real Madrid is also worth looking forward to.

The first match of the third round is also in Catalonia, with Girona facing Celta at the Montilivi Stadium at 02:00 Beijing time on Saturday. It was there that the newly-promoted side won their first win of the season, while Celta have yet to win.

In contrast, Real Betis and Osasuna both started the new season with two consecutive victories, but the two teams will not be able to maintain their winning streak together, as they will meet in the game at 04:00 am Beijing time on Saturday .

The next three La Liga matches will be played at 23:30 CST on Saturday night, starting with Elche against Real Sociedad. Having lost all four of their matches against Real Sociedad since Elche’s return to the top flight in 2020, they hope summer signings Álex Collado and Roger Martí can help change the team status quo.

At 01:30 am Beijing time on Sunday, Vallecano will usher in La Liga’s first home game of the season against Mallorca. The Lightning have already picked up four points away from home and now they are hoping to be united again, as they did at the start of the 2021/22 season, after taking 25 points from their first 27 games of last season.

Newly-promoted Almeria also wants to return to their home stadium, the Polo Stadium, a place where everyone is united, especially in their Andalusian derby with Sevilla at 04:00 am Beijing time on Sunday.

At 23:30 Beijing time on Sunday night, Getafe will play Villarreal. This is the current matchup between vice-squad and leaders, with the home side having a goal difference of minus 5 and yet to score points, while Unai Emery’s side have already scored 6 points and have scored 5 goals.

After that, all eyes will be on Barcelona, ​​as the Catalan capital will play two games in a row, both crucial in the title race. First, at 01:30 am Beijing time on Monday, Barcelona will play Valladolid. This is the first time Barcelona will host Pacheta’s team this season, who just drew with Seville in the league last week. Asia. Robert Lewandowski has now scored two La Liga goals and is eager to lead his team to victory at home.

Immediately after 04:00 on Monday, Beijing time, the Spaniards five kilometers away will play at home against Real Madrid. It was one of four rivals the Galaxy had lost on their way to the title last season, so they knew it could be a tricky game.

At 02:00 Beijing time on Tuesday, Cadiz faces Athletic Bilbao at home. It’s a new challenge for Ernesto Valverde, who has managed a total of 445 La Liga games but, unbelievably, has never faced Cadiz before.

The third round of the league will end with the focus of Mestalla. At 04:00 Beijing time on Tuesday, Gennaro Gattuso leads Valencia to host Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid. . The two teams scored a total of 11 goals in their two games last season, especially after 90 minutes with the four that changed the final score, and it could be as if the two historic clubs have gone head-to-head again dramatic.

