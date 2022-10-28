Home Business The biggest straw to crush the Toyota Alphard The new Buick Century CENTURY is about to be released: luxury! –Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
by admin
Recently, Kuai Technology learned from Buick Motors that its new flagship MPVThe Buick Century CENTURY will officially debut on November 3The car is developed based on the new large-scale luxury MPV architecture, and the four-seat version and the six-seat version will be launched in advance.

It is worth noting that the car was previously named GL8 Century, and then the GL8 was directly removed, which means that the car is a brand-new and top-of-the-line product, and its competition target is also aimed at Toyota Erffa.

In terms of appearance, the new car adopts the latest pure design concept of the Buick family, PURE Design.At the same time, it also replaced Buick’s latest “three-color shield” brand logo.The front of the car adopts a large-size grille design, and the “7-character” shape of the headlights on both sides makes the new car show an extraordinary luxurious aura.

The new car will also have optional two-color paint, with double-sided electric side sliding doors and large-sized densely spoked rims, which further enhances the heaviness of the vehicle. In terms of body size,The new car has a length, width and height of 5230 x 1980×1867mm and a wheelbase of 3130mm. It is positioned as a large MPV.

The interior continues Buick’s consistent style, highlighting American luxury. The six-seat version adopts a 2+2+2 space layout. The second row provides two full-size premium Nappa leather space seats. It is an independent seat, and its seat frame is the same as that of the second row, and it has rich functions to ensure the riding experience.

In particular, it is worth noting that,The six-seat version adopts the design of two/three rows of shared longitudinal electric long rails and the second row of electric cross slides.not only can the second and third rows of seats achieve electric front and rear movement of nearly half a meter, but the second row of seats can also be moved laterally, providing 7 seats such as near-enjoyment, rest, sleep, and three-row convenient boarding/getting off. Linkage mode to meet the needs of various scenarios.

The four-seater version is extremely luxurious.Between the front and rear seats, it is equipped with a 32-inch liftable smart screen, a 160-degree cloud seat with an intelligent interactive experience, a Bose Executive Edition audio system specially designed for the rear listening experience, and a variety of scenarios. Meteor shower star dome in linkage mode

When the smart screen is raised, the back row can be completely turned into a private space, which ensures personal privacy to the greatest extent and is most suitable for negotiating important business affairs. In addition, in order to ensure intelligence, Buick Century is equipped with two Qualcomm 8155 chips. One of them is responsible for the use of rear smart screens and touch screens.

In terms of power, according to the information previously reported by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the official said,Buick Century CENTURY will be equipped with 2.0T engine + 48V mild hybrid systemwith a maximum output of 230 horsepower, which is matched with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

