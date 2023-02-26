The picture shows the stock market trend at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, on February 25, 2016. (AFP/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 25, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Recently, China’s A-share market has continued to fluctuate. At present, many executives of listed companies have lost contact, been arrested or investigated. Under the strict control of the CCP, those who use the theory of celestial stems, earthly branches, yin and yang and five elements to predict the stock market will face severe crackdowns from the authorities.

On February 24, the China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that it found that some securities analysts and securities investment consultants used theories such as heavenly stems, earthly branches, yin and yang and five elements to analyze, predict or provide investment advice services for securities and securities market trends.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would crack down on the use of feng shui theories of celestial stems, earthly branches, yin and yang, and five elements to predict the stock market, calling it “violation”.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission mentioned that it has taken administrative supervision measures against the violating securities companies and relevant responsible personnel, guided the Securities Industry Association to adopt self-regulatory measures for relevant responsible personnel, and urged relevant securities companies to seriously pursue accountability.

“A-shares have fallen for two years, and leeks have been harvested for two years. Could it be that the main force of the national team has been locked up on the top of the mountain, and is it urgent? Could it be that someone borrowed Yin-Yang and Five Elements Feng Shui to predict the manifestation, which made you afraid instead?”

“There is no three hundred taels of silver here. It seems that this is really accurate. Tomorrow, I will use the feng shui theory of celestial stems, earthly branches, yin and yang, and five elements to predict the stock market.”

“What’s the difference between this and urban management tearing up other people’s Spring Festival couplets? It’s ridiculous! Why don’t you crack down on listed companies’ counterfeiting? Wouldn’t it be great to try a few more magic tricks and see which one can beat the big A? Do you have to keep the coins too?”

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of this month, Flush Finance’s official Weibo reported that a survey of 764,600 stockholders conducted by CCTV’s “Economy Half Hour” showed that 92.51% of them will lose money in 2022, and only 4.34% will make a profit. Because of the long-term suffering in the stock market, the mental state of stockholders is generally poor. 23% feel collapsed due to losses, 33% feel anxious, and 29% have symptoms of depression.

The above news aroused the attention and heated discussions of netizens. That night, Flush issued an apology saying that the Weibo information related to “more than 92% of stockholders’ losses in 2022” posted on today’s Weibo was wrong and has now been deleted.

Some netizens commented: “Why apologize, what you said is absolutely right! Could it be that the caliber of the announcement is not consistent, and the pressure from above?” “If you tell the truth, you have to apologize. This country only allows fake praise.” ” More than 92%, it may be even worse, who in the world dares to be worse than A shares?”

Recently, China‘s A-share market has continued to fluctuate. At present, many executives of listed companies have lost contact, been arrested or under official investigation.

China‘s high-tech enterprise Jinyun Laser Co., Ltd. (“Golden Laser”) announced on the evening of February 16 that due to the crime of manipulating the securities market, with the approval of the Intermediate Court of Huai’an City, Jiangsu Province, the company’s actual controller Liang Wei has passed away. He was arrested by Huai’an Public Security Bureau on February 15. As soon as the news came out, the stock price of Jinyun Laser was hit hard.

Another news that shocked the financial circles is that several months after the president of Huaxing Capital Holdings Group (hereinafter referred to as Huaxing Capital) Cong Cong was investigated, it was recently reported that Bao Fan, the chairman of the group, had lost contact.

On the evening of February 16, Huaxing Capital Holdings announced that it was temporarily unable to get in touch with the chairman of the company’s board of directors, chief executive officer and controlling shareholder Bao Fan. According to the data, in 2005, Bao Fan founded Huaxing Capital. In 2015, Huaxing Capital participated in 13 mergers and acquisitions in the wave of Internet enterprise merger and acquisition financing.

According to incomplete statistics from Times Finance, in 2022, a total of 82 related parties of listed companies in the A-share market will be investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, including Li Xiaoming, chairman of Enjie Co., Ltd. Residential surveillance at a designated location.

Responsible Editor: Sun Yun#