Original titleThe completion rate of the central enterprise reform tasks and measures exceeded 95%, and the main tasks of the three-year action were basically completed

Changjiang Commercial Daily News ●Changjiang Commercial Daily reporter Xu Liangli

Two central enterprises, COFCO Group and China Grain Storage Group, carried out equity cooperation in the field of grain storage and processing; 5 central enterprises including SDIC and China Baowu were officially converted into state-owned capital investment companies; 12,700 central enterprises that met the requirements fulfilled the requirements of the board of directors. Complete construction; National Pipe Network Group, Ansteel, and Poly Group speed up the integration and integration of businesses after reorganization… In the first half of 2022, state-owned enterprises handed over “beautiful” transcripts.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission recently released the economic operation of central enterprises in the first half of 2022. From January to June this year, central enterprises achieved operating income of 19.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12%, and total profit of 1.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. . Net profit was 1.1 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%. The accumulated taxes and fees paid were 1.5 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.4%. A total of 1.2 trillion yuan of fixed asset investment was completed, a year-on-year increase of 6.7%. In the first half of the year, the main tasks of the three-year reform of central enterprises were basically completed, and the completion rate of the three-year reform of central enterprises exceeded 95%.

Better-than-expected benefit growth

In the first half of this year, the report card of the economic operation of central enterprises is relatively bright, and the development trend is relatively stable. Overall, the profit growth is better than expected; the quality of operation has continued to improve; fixed asset investment has rebounded rapidly; social contribution has increased steadily. ; Five characteristics of the accelerated quality improvement of listed companies held by central enterprises.

According to reports, in the first six months, the operating income of central enterprises increased by 12%, the total profit increased by 7.1%, and the net profit increased by 6.1%. 43 companies achieved double-digit growth in operating income, and 56 companies achieved double-digit growth in net profit.

In the first half of the year, the R&D investment of central enterprises was 378.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.7%. Since the beginning of this year, R&D investment has maintained double-digit growth, and the R&D investment intensity has increased by 0.12 percentage points year-on-year. The annualized labor productivity of all employees in the first half of the year was 764,000 yuan per capita, an increase of 11.2% year-on-year. The fixed asset investment of central enterprises in the first half of the year was 1.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.7%, and the growth rate was 1.6 percentage points higher than that in the first quarter.

The quality of listed companies controlled by state-owned enterprises has been accelerated, and companies such as China Mobile and CNOOC have successfully returned to A-shares. The number of listed companies held by state-owned enterprises in China accounts for 7.2% of the total listed companies, contributing 37.1% of the operating income of the entire market. , 31% of net profit, and 23.3% of cash dividends, providing important support for the stable and healthy development of the capital market.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission revealed that my country’s economy is resilient, and its fundamentals will not change for a long time. The high-quality development of central enterprises will not change in the second half of the year. In stabilizing the macroeconomic market, it will give full play to the role of stabilizers and ballast stones.

The cumulative rent reduction in the first half of the year was 10.44 billion

In the first half of the year, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission issued the “Notice on Matters Related to Central Enterprises Helping Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to Relieve Difficulties and Promote Coordinated Development”, which specifically includes 27 specific measures in seven areas, and real money can help solve the urgent needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The first is that the rent should be exempted as much as possible, and it should be exempted quickly. The central enterprises have reduced rents and profits for small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households in the service industry. In the first half of the year, a total of 10.44 billion rents were reduced, benefiting 160,000 tenants, including reductions for tenants in county-level administrative areas where high risks of the epidemic are involved. The rent was 5.61 billion yuan, benefiting 39,000 tenants. The second is to pay the account as much as possible and pay it quickly. For small and medium-sized enterprises, the arrears without installments have always been dynamically cleared. In accordance with the unified deployment of the State Council, the SASAC organized a special campaign for central enterprises to prevent risks and resolve arrears of small and medium-sized enterprises, requiring central enterprises to make full payment and fast payment for small and medium-sized enterprises, ensure no instalments, dynamic clearing, and Priority is given to the use of cash to pay the accounts of SMEs.

At the same time, in order to help reduce the operating costs of small and medium-sized enterprises, the central power grid enterprises and the central communication enterprises have taken specific measures. For example, the central power grid enterprises implement non-stop supply of arrears, and set up a 6-month deferment period for small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial users, during which arrears and late fees are waived; act as an agent for small and micro enterprise market transactions to reduce electricity prices, accumulatively reducing small and medium-sized enterprises. The cost of purchasing electricity on behalf of users is about 10.7 billion yuan; in cooperation with local governments to clear up unreasonable charges such as price increases for power supply, policies such as electricity price subsidies have been introduced, and a total of 135,000 people who have switched to power supply have been cleaned up and standardized, reducing electricity costs by 17.4 billion yuan.

Central SOEs also lead the business to make the cake bigger, and strive to promote small and medium-sized enterprises to share the dividends of reform and development. Central SOEs effectively play the leading role of state-owned capital, focus on expanding effective investment, release demand for orders, and actively purchase high-quality products and services from small and medium-sized enterprises. The online supervision system for procurement transactions of central enterprises is also accelerating the construction, directly driving more than 2 million supply chain enterprises and indirectly radiating nearly 7 million. The E-Star Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has a total of 7,098 entries, supporting and driving 19,800 small and medium-sized enterprises in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, creating 24,000 jobs.

