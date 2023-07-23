The dangers to the site

Companies prefer England or the Netherlands to Switzerland – the study lists nine main reasons for this

A new study shows that Switzerland has been able to attract fewer multinational headquarters than its competitors in recent years. The dangers for the local location are diverse – and range from the minimum tax on the EU to nuclear power plants.

Employs thousands of people in Switzerland: the US technology group Google.

Image: Ennio Leanza/Keystone

Anyone who eats at a Burger King in Europe sends part of the money to Switzerland: the parent company RBI has its European headquarters in Zug. Anyone who receives an injection from Moderna strengthens the Basel European headquarters. And the more advertising Google sells, the more employees the US group employs in Zurich, the largest location outside the USA.

