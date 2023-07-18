The EU project to measure energy efficiency at a territorial level is launched

To measure l’energy efficiency and the sustainability of regions and cities through a tool capable of detecting the impact and adequacy of the measures implemented by administrators and citizens to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This is the goal of Seed Micatthe 1.5 million euro European project which will involve eight partners from six EU countries over the next three years, including Enea, Isinnova and Rse for Italy. In detail, Enea will test the tool on the data of the metropolitan city of Milan and on the Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional energy plan, currently under review with the technical support of the Agency.

The evaluation – Enea says in a note – will be carried out starting from a significant database and taking into consideration the effects of the measures on three different categories: social (health benefits and reduction of energy poverty); environmental (energy saving and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions); economic (positive impact on economic growth, employment, innovation and competitiveness). At the end, scenario analyzes will be formulated by the researchers, highlighting the areas for improvement. Enea will also be involved in the training of local administrations for the practical application of the tool once it has been finalised.

“The tool could become a valid tool available to local administrators to evaluate the effects of the energy efficiency actions undertaken, not only from a technical point of view but also and above all from an economic and social point of view – he explains Salvatore Tamburrino of the Enea Integrated Services division for territorial development and Enea contact person for the project – In addition, it will help policy makers to make more informed decisions regarding energy efficiency policies and investments in order to facilitate the adoption of legislation and of actions that optimize energy consumption with a view to greater sustainability”. The results of the pilot study will be replicated in other Italian and European Union regions and cities.