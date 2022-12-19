If nothing else, Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S23 series in February next year as originally planned, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Recently, the digital blogger @数码问话站 posted the filing specifications of the S23 Ultra in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.The high-frequency version is also designed with a 1+2+2+3 architecture, consisting of 1 super-core X3, 2 large-core A715, 2 large-core A710, and 3 small-cores.

According to information from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the S23 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3088*1440, a front lens of 12 million pixels, and a rear quad camera.They are 2-megapixel sensor (it should be 200-megapixel), 108-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual telephoto support 10X optical zoom.

In other respects, the new machine has 8GB, 12GB storage, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage combination, built-in 5000mAh battery, and is still the ancestral 25W charger.

In addition, referring to the starting price of the S22 Ultra in China for the first time, it reached 9699 yuan (12GB+256GB), and the top version 12GB+1TB version was 12099 yuan, so the starting price of the S23 Ultra should be close to 10,000 yuan, and the top version may exceed 10,000 yuan. Yuan.

Editor’s comment:

It is reported that the high-frequency version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8 X3 has a large core frequency as high as 3.36GHz, which is higher than the 3.2GHz officially announced by Qualcomm, and the GPU frequency has been upgraded from 680MHz to 719MHz. As the new machine that launched this chip, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worthy of the name of the Super Cup, and has been improved in all aspects.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has confirmed the key parameters of the Samsung S23 Ultra. Next, we will just wait and see what kind of surprises the phone will bring us when it is officially announced.