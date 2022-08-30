Executive summary:Statistics released by the Ministry of Finance on the 29th show that in the first seven months, the total operating income of state-owned and state-controlled enterprises across the country maintained a year-on-year growth, and the operation of the state-owned economy showed a steady recovery.

Statistics released by the Ministry of Finance on the 29th show that in the first seven months, the total operating income of state-owned and state-controlled enterprises across the country maintained a year-on-year growth, and the operation of the state-owned economy showed a steady recovery.

Statistics show that in the first seven months, the total operating income of state-owned enterprises was 45779.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%. Among them, central enterprises were 25746.58 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%; local state-owned enterprises were 20033.05 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.1%.

In terms of realized profits, in the first seven months, the total profits of state-owned enterprises were 2,675.54 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.1%. Among them, central enterprises were 1,918.61 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%; local state-owned enterprises were 756.93 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 15.3%. In terms of taxes payable, in the first seven months, the taxes payable by state-owned enterprises were 3,554.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.6%. Among them, central enterprises were 2,411.87 billion yuan, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year; local state-owned enterprises were 1,143.08 billion yuan, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year. In addition, at the end of July, the asset-liability ratio of state-owned enterprises was 64.4%, up 0.1 percentage point. Among them, central enterprises were 67.1%, up 0.2 percentage points; local state-owned enterprises were 63.1%, up 0.1 percentage points.

Experts believe that state-owned enterprises have overcome the impact of a series of unfavorable factors and continued to improve their operation quality. In the next stage, they must maintain a stable and smooth industrial chain and supply chain and continue to promote recovery and development.