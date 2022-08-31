Last week, the new version 3.0 of “Yuan Shen” was officially launched, and at the same time, it also launched a joint activity with Pizza Hut. According to reports, this time Pizza Hut has launched 3 “Yuan Shen” theme packages, 2 of them will be sent to the physical surrounding. This also led to many players flocking to the event at the beginning. On August 24, the day the package went on sale, the Pizza Hut app was directly crowded by users and collapsed, making it unusable for a time.

In addition to the direct online “dry flip” server, after the launch of the linkage package,Pizza Hut offline restaurants are also very popular, and there are long queues in front of many stores.

The long queues posted by netizens spread far and wide, and many stores were even forced to close due to overcrowding.

For example, Pizza Hut on Gongti North Road in Beijing directly posted an announcement saying that the store will be closed from August 29, and the “Yuan Shen” linkage package will also be suspended, and the recovery time will be notified separately.

The store reminds that the joint event between Pizza Hut and “Yuan Shen” will continue until September 17, and players can purchase themed packages through App, applet and other channels.

However, it is worth noting that the official has previously stated that this Pizza Hut x “Yuanshen” linkage series will be open for sale in the follow-up, and the styles of the peripheral products will be slightly adjusted. Please pay attention to the official follow-up announcement of Yuanshen.

This means that the peripheral products of this joint name will be open for purchase in the future, so you don’t have to rush to buy them.