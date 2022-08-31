Home Business The popularity of the linkage “Yuan Shen” is too hot, and the Pizza Hut App store is crowded and forced to close the store-Game- cnBeta.COM
Business

The popularity of the linkage “Yuan Shen” is too hot, and the Pizza Hut App store is crowded and forced to close the store-Game- cnBeta.COM

by admin
The popularity of the linkage “Yuan Shen” is too hot, and the Pizza Hut App store is crowded and forced to close the store-Game- cnBeta.COM

Last week, the new version 3.0 of “Yuan Shen” was officially launched, and at the same time, it also launched a joint activity with Pizza Hut. According to reports, this time Pizza Hut has launched 3 “Yuan Shen” theme packages,2 of them will be sent to the physical surrounding.This also led to many players flocking to the event at the beginning. On August 24, the day the package went on sale, the Pizza Hut app was directly crowded by users and collapsed, making it unusable for a time.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

In addition to the direct online “dry flip” server, after the launch of the linkage package,Pizza Hut offline restaurants are also very popular, and there are long queues in front of many stores.

The long queues posted by netizens spread far and wide, and many stores were even forced to close due to overcrowding.

For example, Pizza Hut on Gongti North Road in Beijing directly posted an announcement saying that the store will be closed from August 29, and the “Yuan Shen” linkage package will also be suspended, and the recovery time will be notified separately.

The store reminds that the joint event between Pizza Hut and “Yuan Shen” will continue until September 17, and players can purchase themed packages through App, applet and other channels.

However, it is worth noting that the official has previously stated that this Pizza Hut x “Yuanshen” linkage series will be open for sale in the follow-up, and the styles of the peripheral products will be slightly adjusted. Please pay attention to the official follow-up announcement of Yuanshen.

See also  Zhong Xuegao placed it at room temperature of 31 degrees for 1 hour without heating, causing a heated discussion on the Municipal Supervision Bureau: I have paid attention to this matter - Viewpoint · Observation - cnBeta.COM

This means that the peripheral products of this joint name will be open for purchase in the future, so you don’t have to rush to buy them.

Visit the purchase page:

Game peripheral self-operated area

You may also like

Fed, Mester: ‘US rates over 4% by early...

Focusing on expanding international education business, China Hi-Tech...

Wall Street challenges Fed rate slap again. Warren...

Numbers say China丨The stabilization of small and medium-sized...

Eni: bottom-up title of Ftse Mib after strong...

Huawei mate 50 is not a 5G mobile...

Cargo ships, the transport of lithium batteries increases...

The price of the Beijing Off-Road Super and...

Istat: inflation in August rises to 8.4%, the...

Stephen Roach: America Can Avoid Recession Unless Miracle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy