Not long ago, the prices of N95 masks and oximeters rose sharply. I didn’t expect that after more than a month, the price went on a roller coaster again. The prices of the two products plummeted. It only costs 60 cents, and the netizens who hoarded the goods said that they have lost a lot, and they will not stock up in the future.

Sino-Singapore Jingwei quoted City Express as saying that recently, many netizens have complained about the price cuts of oximeters and N95, feeling like stocks have fallen.

Recently, the prices of these products have also begun to plummet: the oximeter, which had risen three or four times in two or three months, fell to less than 100 yuan.

N95 masks generally fell to the 1 yuan area, and some even fell to a few cents.

Some netizens complained: The N95 masks I bought before started at nearly 4 yuan each, but the price was reduced within two days of receiving the goods.

Behind these phenomena is actually the increase in production capacity of Chinese companies. Taking N95 masks as an example, at the end of 2020, the daily production capacity of medical N95 masks nationwide reached 911,900 on February 22, 8.6 times that of February 1. At the end of last year, the company’s daily production capacity exceeded 190 million.

This means that on February 1, 2020, three years ago, the national daily production capacity of medical N95 masks was only 106,000.Today’s 190 million is 1792 times higher than that at that time!