Home Business The price of the N95 mask oximeter has plunged to 4 yuan. Now it only costs 6 cents to stock up. The loss is big.
Business

The price of the N95 mask oximeter has plunged to 4 yuan. Now it only costs 6 cents to stock up. The loss is big.

by admin

Not long ago, the prices of N95 masks and oximeters rose sharply. I didn’t expect that after more than a month, the price went on a roller coaster again. The prices of the two products plummeted. It only costs 60 cents, and the netizens who hoarded the goods said that they have lost a lot, and they will not stock up in the future.

Sino-Singapore Jingwei quoted City Express as saying that recently, many netizens have complained about the price cuts of oximeters and N95, feeling like stocks have fallen.

Recently, the prices of these products have also begun to plummet: the oximeter, which had risen three or four times in two or three months, fell to less than 100 yuan.

N95 masks generally fell to the 1 yuan area, and some even fell to a few cents.

Some netizens complained: The N95 masks I bought before started at nearly 4 yuan each, but the price was reduced within two days of receiving the goods.

Behind these phenomena is actually the increase in production capacity of Chinese companies. Taking N95 masks as an example, at the end of 2020, the daily production capacity of medical N95 masks nationwide reached 911,900 on February 22, 8.6 times that of February 1. At the end of last year, the company’s daily production capacity exceeded 190 million.

This means that on February 1, 2020, three years ago, the national daily production capacity of medical N95 masks was only 106,000.Today’s 190 million is 1792 times higher than that at that time!

See also  Four models of iPhone 14 are exposed: the entry-level version misses the A16

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

The 10 black swans that could turn 2023...

China’s Export Drop Widens, Threatens Growth – WSJ

Private label at 12.8 billion euro, close to...

Southbound funds sold more than 800 million net...

Increase in housekeepers, caregivers and babysitters of 9.2%:...

Six walnut love special trains G666 help wanderers...

Expensive fuel, Anitrust-Gdf inspections in the headquarters of...

The 830cc Mazda rotary engine is officially back!The...

Tim: CEO Vivendi Arnaud de Puyfontaine resigns from...

Backgammon’s control change plan is implemented, Xiangtan State-owned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy