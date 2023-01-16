Rome salutes one of the men who, in the course of his life, wrote important pages of Roman sport. But not only. Vincenzo Malagò, who passed away last Friday at the age of 90, was above all an entrepreneur – with his Sa.Mo.Car, the famous Ferrari and Maserati dealership in front of Villa Borghese – as well as taking on the role of sports manager , until he held the role of vice president of his Rome. A commitment that has left tangible traces in the hearts and memories of those who knew him. In fact, this morning dozens of people arrived at the basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica, to attend the funeral.

LAST FAREWELL — Among the dozens of people who chose to pay homage to Malagò senior – father of Giovanni, president of Coni – there were numerous institutional personalities and from the world of sport. Coni was represented by the deputy vice president Silvia Salis, the general secretary Mornati and the staff of the press office. Also present was a delegation from As Roma – made up of captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and CEO Pietro Berardi – as well as many former Giallorossi players: from Totti to Giannini via Bruno Conti and Sebino Nela. On the other hand, representing the world of football, the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and the national team coach Roberto Mancini, as well as the number one of the Serie A League, Lorenzo Casini, and the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis. There are also many former sportsmen – from Adriano Panatta to Mario Fiorillo – and well-known faces such as Carlo Verdone, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Fiorello. On the other hand, for the Municipality of Rome, the councilor for sport and major events, Alessandro Onorato, was present. Also at the funeral ceremony were Franco Caltagirone, Diego Della Valle, the sports minister Andrea Abodi, Franco Chimenti, Maurizio Gasparri, Gianni Letta and Giuseppe Tornatore See also Frosinone, frontal accident on Via Casilina in San Vittore: three dead

THE WORDS OF THE SON — Particularly touching is the memory of his son Giovanni: “Yours is a life to tell and to remember – thus begins the speech of the CONI number one – you stopped studying to go and sell trucks in Pistoia. And from there a wonderful history, based on two channels: family and work. I want to thank everyone for the closeness shown these days. If dad were here today, he would make one of those jokes full of irony but also of truth. He always told me to dream and to never stop having courage. His fairy tale has become a wonderful reality”. The function was also attended by representatives of Ferrari and Maserati.

