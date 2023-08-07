The Rise of Specialized and New ‘Little Giant’ Enterprises: New Data and Highlights

The Cumulative Number of Specialized, Special and New “Little Giant” Enterprises Reached 12,000

People’s Daily, Beijing, August 5th (Reporter Wang Zheng) – In the product exhibition hall of XGIMI Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., located in Yibin City, Sichuan Province, brightly colored video images were being played on the curtains hanging on the walls. This year, the company launched a projector equipped with super light mixing technology. Tang Chuanqi, the product director, explained that their R&D team went through hundreds of solutions to create a Super mixed light natural spectrum display technology. By fully, uniformly, and accurately mixing LED and laser, this technology achieved higher color gamut, brightness, and color accuracy.

This innovative case is just one of many being presented by specialized and new “little giant” enterprises. Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced at the 2023 National Specialized and Specialized Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Conference that China has cultivated a total of 98,000 specialized, specialized, and new small and medium-sized enterprises, with 12,000 being specialized, specialized, and new “little giants.”

Specialized and new “little giant” enterprises have become the main force of innovation. In recent years, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has been guiding small, medium, and micro enterprises to focus on expertise, strengthen industries with supporting facilities, and win the market through innovation. This approach has resulted in the establishment of over 10,000 national-level and provincial-level R&D institutions by specialized, special, and new “little giant” enterprises. Furthermore, the cumulative number of authorized invention patents has exceeded 200,000.

Specialized, special, and new small and medium-sized enterprises have become the “booster” of high-quality development. According to recent data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the profit margins of specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises and specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises from January to May this year were 9.9% and 7.1%, respectively. These figures are 4.7 and 1.9 percentage points higher than industrial enterprises on the scale. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology expressed its determination to continue assisting and developing these enterprises, improving the work system, policy and regulation system, and high-quality and efficient service system. They will also continue to strengthen the “policy to benefit enterprises, the environment to activate enterprises, and services to assist enterprises. Innovate to strengthen the enterprise, talents to revitalize the enterprise,” thus promoting the high-quality development and growth of specialized, refined, and new small and medium-sized enterprises.

