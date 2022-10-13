At 21:00 on October 12th, many people have been waiting for the long-awaited RTX 4090 to finally be launched in China . What people did not expect is that the NV price of nearly 13,000 was sold in seconds. In addition to online sales, GeForce RTX 4090 series graphics cards will be officially launched offline on October 15th.

access: National Bank Surface Pro 9/Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+ new products are available for pre-sale

Visit the purchase page: Summary of Jingdong NVIDIA series products

Some netizens reported that the price increase of the third-party platform scalpers has begun, and the price of 12,999 yuan is increased by a thousand yuan, but there should not be too many people buying such high-premium products, after all, NV has a lot of stock.

According to the supply chain, RTX 4090 has a lot of stock in stock, and NV is also likely to carry out off-peak sales, so there is no need to worry about not being able to buy it.

With the lifting of the evaluation ban, the outside world has become more and more aware of the RTX 4090, but from the current point of view sent by some foreign media, the performance of this graphics card is very powerful, and there is nothing wrong with it except for the price.

More media test data shows that the RTX 4090 has no doubts about its powerful performance. It can push the 4K frame rate up to 100s. Lao Huang did not disappoint in this piece, but the price of $1599 makes it more than the most loyal enthusiasts. of others are hard to come by.