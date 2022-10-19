Recently, RTX4090 graphics cards from major manufacturers have been officially launched. I believe that everyone has already felt the heat of new product launches. Even some merchants need to increase prices to buy RTX4090 graphics cards, which makes friends who want to buy them very anxious. Seeing that the RTX4090 is sold out everywhere, can we users only increase the price and eat it now? No, No, No, today is not as good as it used to be, and now the market environment has changed.

Colorful RTX4090 Tomahawk Deluxe Edition The spot on the idle fish platform can be as low as 12,099 yuan, and some merchants have reported 12,200 yuan and 12,600 yuan, and the Jingdong platform has pre-sold 12,999 yuan.

The reasons are as follows: first, the virtual currency mining tide has receded, and the demand has dropped; secondly, according to foreign media reports, the output of 4090 this year is 4-5 times that of 3090 in the same period, and the supply is sufficient; finally, dealers do not want to accumulate inventory, the unit price Such an expensive commodity is difficult to digest in the hand. It’s not that the RTX4090 has actually turned on the “break” mode on the Xianyu platform recently.

Many sellers are also selling at a price lower than the official starting price (12,999 yuan), and they are all in stock. Interested friends can go shopping, look at the reliable can start.