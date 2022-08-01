Home Business The stock exchanges today 1st August. EU price lists cautious, Chinese manufacturing activity slows down
Business

The stock exchanges today 1st August. EU price lists cautious, Chinese manufacturing activity slows down

MILANO – European stock exchanges cautious waiting for ideas from data on manufacturing SMEs in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the Eurozone. The major equity indices ended positive on Friday, marking the best trading month since 2020. Markets remained optimistic despite the 0.9% contraction of the US economy in the second quarter in a row, driving the country into a technical recession. On the other hand, manufacturing activity in China fell in July, in a context of weak demand despite the lifting of many anti-covid restrictions. The PMI purchasing managers index, calculated by IHS Markit for the Caixin media group, stood at 50.4 points last month, compared to 51.7 points in June, below analysts’ expectations.

Europe therefore starts as mentioned with the handbrake on. Business Square the Ftse Mib marks an increase of 0.26% to 22,467 points, London rises by 0.43%, while Frankfurt yields 0.05% e Paris 0.15%. Strengthened by the US pull, Tokyo closes up, with the Nikkei archiving trades at + 0.69%.

The price of gas rises: in Amsterdam the price of futures on natural gas rises to 194 euros per megawatt hour (+ 2.14%)

Spread in lieve calo

The markets reopen and the differential between the 10-year BTP and the Bund tightens to 218.3 points. The yield of the Italian Treasury bond is 3.02%, the German one at 0.8%.

Euro stable against the dollar

Stable start for the euro: trading at $ 1.0219 down 0.01%. The single currency changes hands at 135.50 yen, down 0.48%.

See also  National Development and Reform Commission: At present, we must focus on solving the shortage of chips in the automotive and other manufacturing fields.

