MILANO – European stock exchanges cautious waiting for ideas from data on manufacturing SMEs in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the Eurozone. The major equity indices ended positive on Friday, marking the best trading month since 2020. Markets remained optimistic despite the 0.9% contraction of the US economy in the second quarter in a row, driving the country into a technical recession. On the other hand, manufacturing activity in China fell in July, in a context of weak demand despite the lifting of many anti-covid restrictions. The PMI purchasing managers index, calculated by IHS Markit for the Caixin media group, stood at 50.4 points last month, compared to 51.7 points in June, below analysts’ expectations.

Europe therefore starts as mentioned with the handbrake on. Business Square the Ftse Mib marks an increase of 0.26% to 22,467 points, London rises by 0.43%, while Frankfurt yields 0.05% e Paris 0.15%. Strengthened by the US pull, Tokyo closes up, with the Nikkei archiving trades at + 0.69%.

The price of gas rises: in Amsterdam the price of futures on natural gas rises to 194 euros per megawatt hour (+ 2.14%)