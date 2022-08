The sixth wave is in a waning phase, but with Covid the accounts will also have to be done in the coming weeks, and in the coming months. The virologist has no doubts Giovanni Magadirector of the Cnr of Pavia, who looks to autumn with a concern: “The new vaccines will do their job, however it is likely that, if people do not understand that it is still necessary to shield themselves from the virus with virtuous behavior, a new wave will it will be, and also serious “.