Securities Times e company news , the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up slightly. As of the close, the S & P 500 index rose 15.92 points, or 0.40%, to 3999.09 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.33%, to 34302.61 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 78.05 points, or 0.71%, to 11079.16 points. Most of the large technology stocks rose, Amazon rose nearly 3%; blockchain concept stocks generally rose, bit mining rose more than 42%; popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, iQiyi rose more than 7%, New Oriental rose more than 6%, Alibaba rose more than 3%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

