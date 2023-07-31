Things that are available in Spanish Aldi – but not in Germany

We bought the guacamole nachos at Aldi in Barcelona. Luca Schallenberger

We went shopping at an Aldi in Barcelona. The Aldi differed from German branches in atmosphere and product selection.

There were products to buy, such as cake coins coated in chocolate and Nestea ice tea, which is no longer available in Germany.

Our highlight, however, were the nachos with guacamole flavor, which are also not available in German Aldi branches.

Aldi is not only an institution in Germany, there are also many shops of the popular discount chain in Spain. But the branches in Spain and Germany differ in several respects.

We were in an Aldi in Barcelona and it was striking how empty and quiet it was here. At the same time, it seemed as if everyone – vendors and customers – knew each other and so we were greeted with a friendly “Hola” by one of the vendors.

Whole hams on offer

But not only is the mood different in Spanish Aldi, there are also many products there that cannot be bought in Germany. For example, the Spanish Aldi offers its own area with fresh ham, Jamón in Spanish. This does not mean packaged ham slices, as we know them in Germany, but whole ham.

The prices for the ham start at 30 euros. In the end we didn’t buy one, even though the temptation was pretty great. We have put a few other things in the shopping basket for this, which we also don’t get that easily from Aldi at home.

Practical: In Barcelona you can also buy sausage and ham packaged with a suitable knife and board. Luca Schallenberger

Among other things, we bought spicy salami and chorizo ​​including a wooden board and a knife for 9.99 euros. In addition, original Spanish sheep’s cheese found its way into our shopping trolley – perfectly portioned as small cheese cubes. Both were convincing in terms of taste, and the products are also wonderful if you are on the way to the beach or have planned a picnic in the city park.

At Aldi in Spain there is still Nestea

But not only snacks for on the go can be found in the Spanish Aldi. Fans of gazpacho, a tomato soup served cold, will also find what they are looking for. For 1.99 euros you get three portions, packed in small Tetra Paks.

Conveniently packaged: tomato soup. Luca Schallenberger

There was a surprise in the drinks department. In March, the Nestlé food company announced that it no longer wanted to sell its Nestea iced tea in Germany. Apparently that doesn’t apply to Spain. After shopping, we were able to refresh ourselves with a glass that brought back childhood memories of summer vacations.

Brings back childhood memories: Nestea. Luca Schallenberger

We noticed even greater differences to German branches in the sweets department. In addition to fluffy chocolate buns, Aldi in Spain has a kind of soft cake thaler covered with dark chocolate.

Loves the taste of Spanish sweets: Leo Ginsburg. Luca Schallenberger

Crunchy nachos with guacamole flavor as a highlight

We also tested Haribo’s Fruit Mix. A mixture of rubber sticks, marshmallow and fruit gums, which did not convince us.

Unfortunately, we didn’t like the Haribo Funky Mix mixture. Luca Schallenberger

Our highlight when shopping at Aldi in Spain were guacamole nachos. The chips cost 1.99 euros, have a pleasant sharpness and we all liked them. They are already on the list for the next purchase and we are considering whether and how we can take some bags with us to Germany.

Luca Schallenberger

