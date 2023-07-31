Plau am See: Charming little town on the water | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 07/25/2023 11:13 a.m

Dense forests, green meadows, lots of water: Plau is nestled beautifully on the lake of the same name in Mecklenburg and is an attractive destination for nature lovers and water sports enthusiasts.

Plau not only impresses with its beautiful location on the western shore of the lake of the same name in the Mecklenburg Lake District. Strolling through the alleys around the market, visitors will also come across many well-preserved half-timbered and brick houses. Worth seeing is the brick town hall, which was built at the end of the 19th century in the Dutch Neo-Renaissance style.

Beautiful views of the church and castle tower

The Church of St. Mary was built in the 13th century and changed several times.

The most striking building is the town church of St. Marien, a stately brick building that dates back to the 13th century. 120 steps lead to the belfry in the tower. The climb is worth it, because from the top you can see far beyond the city.

The medieval castle tower also offers beautiful views of the city, Plauer See and the surrounding area. The castle tower is part of the castle museum, which provides information about the industrial history of the city in an old barn. There are numerous functioning machines from the 19th century on display.

Walk along the promenade of the Elde

You can follow the lock passages in the Elde from a pedestrian bridge.

Plau is not only located on the third largest lake in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, but also on a river – the Elde, the longest river in the state. The Elde flows through the old town and is ideal for a stroll along the beautiful promenade. A good starting point is the so-called chicken ladder at the lock. The pedestrian bridge is ideal for watching a lock.

Lift bridge is the symbol of the city

The lift bridge was built in 1916 and extensively renovated in the 1990s.

About 500 meters further towards the lake is the Plaus landmark – the blue lifting bridge. It is more than 100 years old and a technical monument, but still in operation. If ships want to pass, it can be raised about 1.60 meters. From the lift bridge, the walk continues along the Elde to the lake. At the end of the promenade is a modern lighthouse with a viewing platform.

Swim, paddle, sail

The nearly 39 square kilometer Plauer See offers the best conditions for water sports such as rowing, paddling, surfing, sailing and diving. Numerous providers rent out canoes, motor or sailing boats and offer guided tours to the most beautiful parts of the lake. There are also numerous bathing spots on the shore, and the water quality is usually very good. This is also appreciated by anglers who fish for pike, among other things, in the Plauer See.

Bird watching from the observation tower

Many birds, some of them rare, also feel at home on the wide, natural shore with quiet bays. If you want to observe cormorants, ospreys and bitterns, you should have binoculars with you and make a detour to the Lookout tower Moorox on the north shore of the lake. From there you can see the animals particularly well.

Meet the Rad um then See

Rare bird species live in the natural shore zones.

Plau is also a good starting point for cycling tours and hikes. An approximately 55-kilometer circular route runs around the mostly unspoiled lake. A section of the Elbe-Müritz cycle path runs along the west and north banks. A ten-kilometer circular hiking trail connects the most beautiful places in the Plauer Stadtwald nature reserve. From the southernmost foothills of the lake, a detour to the bear forest near the village of Stuer is worthwhile.

Boat tours on the Müritz-Elde waterway

Excursions on the Müritz-Elde waterway are worthwhile from Plau. It connects the Plauer See to the east with the Müritz, to the south-west with the Elbe and makes the city an attractive place for boat tourists. For example, it goes west on the Elde through numerous locks, along the way there are places to rest and hostels for water hikers.

Lock and hydroelectric power station Bobzin

On the westbound route is the Bobzin lock, which is the largest in Mecklenburg with a lifting height of around 7 metres. Here is a hydroelectric power plant from 1925, which still supplies electricity to the city of Lübz today. The industrial monument worth seeing also includes a guest house, an arched bridge over the Elde and a generator hall that houses a small museum. Houseboats can be chartered in Lübz, from where the river trips are good practice routes for beginners. In Parchim we pass the Kulturmühle, a new cultural center in an imposing old brick building.

