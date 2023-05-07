This woman makes $5000/month from foot pics

The Fun with Feet website sells photos and videos of feet. Nadtochiy/Getty Images

Chrissy is a content creator at adult entertainment website Fun With Feet. There she mainly sells photos. She told Business Insider how she got started in this business. Chrissy makes an average of $5,000 a month selling videos and photos, as well as posting used socks to customers.

Chrissy took off her shoes and then her socks and put her feet on the damp floor. She pulled out her phone, pointed it down so only her legs and feet were showing, and then ran, sprinting through the mud. She then filmed herself cleaning her dirt-smeared toes.

Chrissy, a 32-year-old author of erotic content for website Fun With Feet, was undeterred by the task. She says the client who requested the $300 video is a huge Lord of the Rings fan. Although she found his request strange, she understood the job the client said it was from a scene Inspired by the movie The Hobbit.

Chrissy told Business Insider that she’s been selling photos of her “stylish” size 12 feet on the site for the past three years. She originally joined Fun With Feet to earn some extra money. Now she averages $5,000 a month in sales, according to Chrissy. It’s so lucrative that she’s made it her full-time job for the past six months.

According to Chrissy, who has also worked as a model, selling erotic foot content allows her to create her own schedule while hiding her true identity, which she says wouldn’t be that easy on a platform like OnlyFans. Business Insider has verified her identity, but she has requested that a pseudonym be used for this story.

Building a foot-loving fan base

When Chrissy joined Fun with Feet, her first six months focused on building a client base. She started by photographing her own feet, which she found exciting and even a little bit sexy.

She joined the platform during the pandemic when her jobs as a hairstylist and bartender saw less work due to lockdowns and a lack of clientele. She’d heard about people on social media earning extra money with OnlyFans, but was wary of showing her face due to her other jobs.

“I really didn’t know if I would be going back to work next week. That’s when I started looking for other options and found Fun with Feet,” Chrissy told Business Insider.

Several times a day, she posted photos of her toes resting on smooth rocks, trying to mimic the flawless posters that nail salons usually have. Her very first post was a shot of her toes after a French-style pedicure. On Fun with Feet, customers could browse through Chrissy’s free photo feed, similar to Instagram, and then message her to request and purchase custom content.

Chrissy said that initially she spent most of her time chatting with her new followers on the site and connecting with them through non-sexual conversation.

“Nine times out of ten, the average customer just wants someone to talk to. When they see a photo, they want to imagine the person behind the photo,” Chrissy told Business Insider.

Now she spends between three and five hours a day, five to six days a week running her business. Chrissy said that one day she might be shooting custom photo or video requests, while another day she’s shipping her used socks to customers who might be paying upwards of $500 for them.

She says she’s accommodating to almost anything, but speaks her mind when a customer asks for someone to pee on her feet.

Customers pay for fresh pedicures and dirty socks

Being a Chrissy client doesn’t come cheap. She says she charges between $300 and $500 for most of her custom videos and photos, and will adjust prices based on the specificity of the request.

For example, Chrissy says she charges $300 if a client wants a French pedicure or a specific nail polish color for their toes. A request like the Lord of the Rings inspired video she made would cost more like $500.

Custom videos can last anywhere from 30 seconds to 5 minutes, depending on the request and the price a client is willing to pay, Chrissy said. She films all of her content with an iPhone and had no editing or production experience prior to founding Fun With Feet. Once a customer gets their video, they can keep it forever and watch it as many times as they want.

Chrissy has also started experimenting with videos featuring her voice. She says she doesn’t speak unless a client requests a video with an erotic dominance element, which some people enjoy because it can make them feel powerless.

She says she calculates the price of props, pedicures, or socks when a client makes an inquiry and includes those costs in her final fee.

“You pay for everything. It’s a service, baby,” Chrissy said.

Although she is currently single, Chrissy said previous partners have always supported her foot business, with some offering to take the photos and one even making a video with her.

She says she plans to continue selling photos of her feet until she gets fed up with it, but doesn’t expect that to happen any time soon.

“I really enjoy connecting with my customers. It’s therapeutic in a way,” Chrissy said.

