Travail against Schlein’s debut: what happened to Otto e Mezzo

The editor of the newspaper Everyday occurrence, Marco Travaglioguest at Otto e Mezzo da Lilli Gruber criticizes the debut in the Chamber of the new secretariat of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinand in particular having selected the minimum salary as the first theme of the “duel” with the premier Giorgia Meloni. According to Travaglio, this choice “lent the side to Meloni’s response”. Schelin “could have remembered not only that the Democratic Party has governed since 2019, but that he was the minister Orlandonear Elly, to run aground the M5S proposal on the legal minimum wage of 9 euros”, underlined the director of the Fatto Quotidiano.

Travagio against Schlein: “Minimum wage? It was the Orlando Democratic Party that stranded the M5s proposal on the minimum wage”. VIDEO

