U.S. initial jobless claims have topped 200,000 for nine straight weeks, based on a change in how the government adjusts for seasonal fluctuations in hiring.

Initial jobless claims fell to 228,000 in the week ended April 1 from a revised 246,000 the previous week.

The government had previously estimated initial jobless claims at just 198,000 in the final week of March.

However, a change to the seasonally adjusted formula now shows that initial jobless claims in early 2023 are much higher than previously reported. This may reflect a wave of corporate layoffs not previously shown in the data.

