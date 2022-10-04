© Reuters. U.S. stocks pre-market: The market expects the end of the monetary tightening wave



Financial Associated Press, October 4 (Editor Niu Zhanlin) U.S. stock futures continued to rise before the eastern time on Tuesday, the Nasdaq 100 futures rose to 2%, the S&P 500 futures rose 1.6%, and the Dow futures rose 1.3%.

Signs that some of the headwinds facing U.S. stocks are easing, boosted investor sentiment. Traders trimmed bets on rate hikes amid hopes that the latest signs of weakness in the U.S. economy will prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider its aggressive monetary tightening policy.

Speculation is growing that a devastating global wave of monetary tightening is drawing to a close. On the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly slowed the pace of its recent rate hikes at its policy meeting.

“Central banks may start to realise that raising rates too quickly (especially in Europe) will lead to a severe recession, so they will slow down and reduce volatility,” said Sorensen, chief economist at Danske Bank. But ING strategists Still skeptical about the Fed’s imminent pivot: “Friday’s jobs report could spark a new round of hawkish repricing, a positive event for the dollar.”

Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, pointed out: “Isn’t the bear market declining all the time, we expect U.S. stocks to be in a bear market throughout the year, with a very typical bear market rally in the middle, which is to be expected.”

Market dynamics

On the previous trading day, the three major indexes collectively rose by more than 2%. As of the close, the Dow Jones index rose 2.66%, the largest one-day gain since June 24 this year, at 29,490.89 points; the S&P 500 rose 2.59%, the best performance since July 27, at 3,678.43 points; The Starq rose 2.27% to 10,815.43.

European markets, which are trading, rose across the board, recording their biggest one-day gain in more than three months. As of press time, the French CAC 40 index rose 3.35%, the Europe Stoxx 50 index rose 3.28%, the German DAX index rose 2.82%, and the UK FTSE 100 index rose 2.03%.

(Source: Yingwei Finance) Company news

[Apple iPhone exports double in value in India]

In the five months since April, Apple reportedly exported more than $1 billion of iPhones from India. At the current pace, Indian-made iPhones will reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months to March 2023.

[EU Parliament approves new regulations for universal charging ports for electronic devices]

The European Parliament on Tuesday reportedly approved new rules that will make USB type-C the standard charging port for small electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets starting in autumn 2024. Starting in 2026, USB-C will also become the standard interface for laptop chargers. The vote confirms an earlier agreement between EU institutions to make the USB-C connector for Android-based devices an EU standard, forcing Apple to change the charging ports on its iPhones and other devices. After the directive goes into effect, the committee will have two years to develop new rules to regulate wireless charging technology.

[Boeing does not expect to complete the certification of the 737 MAX 10 before next summer]

Boeing is not expected to complete certification of the 737 MAX 10 until next summer, according to a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday. Unless it gets an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit alert requirements that could significantly delay the plane’s entry into service.

[Credit Suisse whistleblower deletes post that it may be on the verge of bankruptcy]

There are market rumors that a large investment bank is on the verge of bankruptcy. Some overseas self-media speculated that one of them may be Credit Suisse. The market is worried that it may become the “next Lehman Brothers”, triggering the global financial crisis. The latest news shows that the official starter of the news, ABC-owned business reporter David Taylor, has deleted the widely watched social media post. Affected by this news, Credit Suisse US stocks rose more than 4% before the market.

Notable events in the U.S. stock market (Beijing time)

October 4

21:15 2022 FOMC vote committee, Cleveland Fed President Mester delivers a speech

22:00 Monthly rate of US factory orders in August

23:00 ECB President Lagarde delivers a speech