Urso in the US dismisses China “Only a trading partner”

WASHINGTON – «China was, is, and will be a major trading partner of Italy». But it is one thing to have economic relations, and another to be allies. It is the narrow path that the Italian government is embarking on, to get out of the embarrassing adhesion to the new Silk Road signed by the Conte administration, without completely compromising the relationship with Beijing.

He explains it the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursoduring the mission in Washington.