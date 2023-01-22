Home Business Urso’s appeal to petrol stations: “Revoke the strike”. But the managers confirm the stop: “Words that demonstrate government confusion”
MILANO – The tug of war between the government and gas stations continues. Interviewed by Maria Latella on Radio 24 at ‘Il caffe’ on Sunday the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso he asked to revoke the petrol station strike of 25 and 26 January, launching an appeal to trade associations to review the decision. “It is a decision that harms citizens”, Urso said. “There is a discussion table that we will keep open on an ongoing basis until there is a reorganization of the sector”, assured the minister, speaking of “gray areas that damage those who work in complete honesty”, the vast majority of managers.

‘Words demonstrating government confusion’

Stop the reply of the managers, who confirm the strike scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. “Minister Urso’s statements this morning are yet another demonstration of the confusion in which the Government moves in this affair”, the presidents of Divide, Liver e Figisc/Anisa, the main trade associations of petrol stations. “Minister Urso’s declarations – it is stated – seriously risk closing any residual possibility of positively concluding the ongoing dispute. Palazzo Chigi should intervene and give a signal on the entire dispute”.

Assoutenti launches the counter-strike

Consumers’ associations are also moving against the wall. “The petrol station strike must be revoked without ifs and buts, because all the reasons that led the managers to call the protest have disappeared”, announced Assoutenti in a note. “Should the strike be confirmed – explained the president Furio Truzzi – we are ready to organize protest initiatives against the managers throughout the national territory by consumers, including a counter-strike by motorists”.

