Wall Street continues to fall about half an hour after market open, the S&P 500 drops 0.4% to 3,800 points, the Dow Jones marks a more moderate decline of 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite loses 0.7 % at 10,490 points.

The ten-year Treasury yield rose by 2.9% to 3.69%.

While the US dollar index weakens (-0.6%) to 104.

Bank of Japan announcement:

And today there was also the Bank of Japan shock.

With what was its last act of 2022, the Bank of Japan led by Haruhiko Kuroda announced that it had left Japan’s borrowing cost unchanged at -0.1% but that it had also made a change to the YCC (Yield Curve Control), i.e. the yield curve control tool. In fact, the BoJ has increased the fluctuation range of Japanese government bond rates, from the previous range between -0.25% and 0.25% to the new band, between -0.5% and + 0.5%.