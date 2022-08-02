Wall Street opens in red with the S&P 500 index down 0.40%, the Dow Jones marks -0.60%, the Nasdaq Composite at 12,890 points (-0.30%).

The best stock is Uber which earns 13% thanks to better-than-expected second-quarter accounts. Difficult start of session for the tech sector, FAANG stocks are below par with the exception of Amazon, which rose slightly by 0.10%.

The US 10-year yield currently opens the session at 2.58%. While the dollar index strengthened by 0.20% to 105.63.