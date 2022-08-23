Original title: WeChat iOS 8.0.27 official version released: personal QR code can be replaced

[Mobile China News]A few days ago, the official version of WeChat iOS 8.0.27 was released.

WeChat

In the iOS 8.0.27 version, WeChat brings some new features, including QR code optimization, WeChat public account optimization, etc.

First see the QR code, three options are added at the bottom of the QR code page: scan, change the style and save the picture. After the user chooses to click “Change Style”, the QR code can be switched to different colors and styles. The new function makes personal QR code business cards richer. The official has also launched up to 10 background colors, and users can edit them according to their own preferences.

In addition, in the new version of WeChat, users can take long screenshots of web pages. The specific steps are as follows: Open the new version of WeChat, browse the official account article or open a webpage in WeChat, there will be an option of “Save the whole page as a picture” in the lower right corner after taking a screenshot. After clicking, the system will automatically take a long screenshot of the entire page. Convenient.

In addition, in the official version of WeChat iOS 8.0.27, the authorization management function of WeChat official account has been added, the suspension function of video account has been added, and the note editor has been optimized. In addition, the official version of WeChat Android 8.0.27 has been released before.

It is worth mentioning that August 17 is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the WeChat public platform, and Tencent also announced its second-quarter financial report on the same day. The data shows that Tencent's total revenue in the second quarter was 134 billion yuan; the monthly active users of WeChat continued to grow in the quarter, and the number of users reached 1.299 billion.

Editor: