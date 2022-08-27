Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Lin Zi) On August 26, the 25th Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition officially opened. Wei’s Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version, the mass production version of the dream, and the latte DHT-PHEV were unveiled together. Among them, the Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version is equipped with an urban NOH intelligent assisted driving system, equipped with 2 125-line lidars, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, 12 high-definition cameras and other as many as 31 sensors. The first single-board computing power chip with a computing power of 360Tops, and with the blessing of China‘s automatic data intelligence system MANA, allows the urban NOH intelligent assisted driving system to continue to evolve.

Wei brand NOH intelligent pilot assisted driving system brings users a full-scene intelligent solution, covering “intelligent navigation follow, traffic light recognition, urban intersection, intelligent obstacle avoidance, pedestrian comity, cone recognition, vehicle jamming avoidance, urban intelligence The eight smart solutions for urban NOH in lane changing, and the six smart solutions for high-speed NOH are “intelligent entry and exit ramp + intelligent avoidance entrance + intelligent lane change protection + distraction fatigue monitoring + intelligent avoidance cart + intelligent identification of easy-to-mix fork intersections” solution.

