It is difficult for many families to buy a house in full, and they often use provident fund loans to buy a house, but the embarrassing thing is that the provident fund loan they applied for was rejected. So many people will be very troubled about this kind of thing, so what should I do if the provident fund loan is rejected?

1. Applicant Skills

If everyone is married, and both husband and wife are paying the provident fund normally, then the spouse with better personal credit, lower current debt and higher income can apply for the provident fund loan. In addition, everyone must pay attention to their own behavior in daily life, and do not have dishonest behavior or bad public behavior.

2. Prove that it is the first suite

At present, the provident fund loan is mainly to provide services for the just-needed purchase of the first home. Therefore, everyone has to find a way to prove that they bought the first set. At present, different cities have different standards for the identification of first homes, and you can operate according to local regulations. After meeting the conditions, you need to go to the local housing management bureau or real estate transaction center to issue a certificate for the first home.

3. Avoid applying for online loans

In some cities, it is difficult for friends who have recent online loan records to apply for provident fund loans. Therefore, friends who plan to apply for provident fund loans should not apply for online loans within half a year, including Ant Borrowing, Jingdong Baitiao, etc.