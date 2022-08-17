Home Business Why doesn’t Samsung use a hinge like the MIX Fold 2 to make the phone thinner?The reason is revealed | Samsung | Waterproof_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Why doesn't Samsung use a hinge like the MIX Fold 2 to make the phone thinner?The reason is revealed

Why doesn't Samsung use a hinge like the MIX Fold 2 to make the phone thinner?The reason is revealed

Today, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is officially on sale, starting at 8999 yuan.

The machine has achieved an ultra-thin design,The thickness of the fuselage in the unfolded state is only 5.4mm.Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, said that “this is the limit of the thickness of a smartphone.”

　　The reason why the MIX Fold 2 can achieve an ultra-thin design comes from Xiaomi’s self-developed integrated micro-droplet hinge.

It is reported that Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 uses super wear-resistant MIM alloy, with customized ultra-miniaturized hinge mechanism, integrated precision manufacturing process to reduce the overall thickness by 18%, carbon fiber double-wing floating plate, sunken middle frame, and spatialized three-dimensional folding Makes 35% lighter. The thickness of the rotating shaft is 3mm, and the radius of the micro water droplet is 2.2mm.

Compared with the competing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has obvious advantages in thickness control.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

So why didn’t Samsung use a waterdrop hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold4?

Industry insider Ross Young broke the news that Samsung has tested a variety of hinge solutions. The reason why it did not use a micro-drop hinge like the MIX Fold 2 is becauseBecause Samsung wants to be waterproof on the Galaxy Z Fold4 (the Galaxy Z Fold4 supports IPX8 waterproof).

Samsung wants all Galaxy phones over $1,000 to be waterproof, so that’s why Samsung didn’t use a waterdrop hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold4.

If Samsung implements a waterproof design on the new hinge one day in the future, then the Galaxy Z Fold series folding screen is likely to replace the hinge.

In terms of core configuration, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has an internal screen size of 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2176×1812, an external screen size of 6.2 inches with a resolution of 2316×904, equipped with Snapdragon 8+, and a rear 50MP main camera. Equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, the battery is 4400mAh and supports 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

At present, the Galaxy Z Fold4 national version has been accepted for pre-order on Samsung’s official website.The price for early adopters is 13,999 yuan. The early adopter price here is not the final retail price,The final retail price will be announced at the press conference of the Bank of China on August 22. Order now, more refunds will not be made, and the goods will be shipped on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4


