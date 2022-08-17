Dell

Earlier Dell announced two new Alienware gaming monitors for the fall market, the AW2723DF and AW2523HF. Both have interesting new designs. The manufacturer has added a retractable and adjustable headphone hanger to it, which is convenient for players to place their headphones at will. As for the screen itself, the AW2723DF uses a 27-inch 2,560 x 1,440 LG Nano IPS panel. Its grayscale response time is 1ms, and it has a native update rate of 240Hz, but it can be “overclocked” to 280Hz in games such as “CS: Go” and “Valorant”. In addition, the monitor also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and has also received VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Dell

According to Dell, the AW2723DF can also meet some content creation needs. It has a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and can also be switched to sRGB via the OSD menu. In terms of ports, in addition to the regular HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, it also provides multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, but it is a pity that it is not up to HDMI 2.1.

Dell

Another new product, AW2523HF, has a high refresh rate of 360Hz. It is equipped with a 25-inch FHD IPS panel with 99% sRGB color gamut and FreeSync Premium Pro certification. In addition to the new headphone hanger, this monitor also uses a relatively rare hexagonal base (Alienware products are generally V-shaped bases), which in Dell’s opinion will not take up too much space. The AW2523HF is priced at US$450 and will be available on September 7th. The AW2723DF is priced at US$650 and will not go on sale until October 6th.