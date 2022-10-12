© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – The market will welcome US and data on Wednesday, in addition, the Federal Reserve will also release. In addition, OPEC will publish its monthly crude oil market report.

It should be noted that, on Tuesday, it said that U.S. inflation is still not under control, and the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates further, so that monetary policy is at an even tighter level. Mester expects inflation to fall to 3.5 percent next year, before falling back to the bureau’s 2 percent target in 2025.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF warned of rising risks to global financial stability, with emerging markets and housing markets particularly vulnerable. At the same time, global GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.7% next year.

European and American stock markets

As the U.S. 10-year treasury bond rate has recovered after breaking through 4%, and the New York Fed’s report shows that short-term inflation expectations have declined, the U.S. stock market trended repeatedly on Tuesday. In the end, the Dow stabilized after falling more than 100 points. However, the SSI and the Nasdaq recorded their fifth consecutive day of declines, with the Nasdaq closing at a new low since July 2020.

It should be noted that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on consumer expectations for September on Tuesday, showing that one-year inflation expectations fell from 5.75% to 5.44%, the lowest level in a year, and an increase from 5.75% in August. eased; however, the three-year inflation forecast rose to 2.91% from 2.76%.

In terms of U.S. stocks, it rose 0.12% to 29,239 points; it fell 0.65% to 3,588 points; it fell 1.1% to 10,426 points.

In terms of individual stocks, U.S. aircraft maker Boeing (NYSE: ) reported on Tuesday that its aircraft deliveries rose to 51 in September, the first time since March 2019 that it exceeded 50 in a single month, while orders increased by 90. In the first nine months of this year, the group delivered a total of 328 aircraft, including 267 737 MAX models.

There are also reports that chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: ) plans to cut costs and plans to lay off workers that could run into the thousands. According to reports, Intel may cut thousands of jobs, especially in sales and marketing, or about 20% of its workforce due to slowing sales of personal computers. The report said the layoffs will be announced as early as this month.

It should be noted that the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said that the stability of the British financial market is facing serious risks, and any market intervention measures can only be temporary in nature. The central bank is expected to end the emergency rescue operation this weekend. The central bank’s emergency rescue force is about to be exhausted, and fund companies have only 3 days to prepare for the worst and must seek their own blessings. The remarks dragged down the performance of European and American stock markets.

In terms of European stocks, they closed down 0.56% at 387 points, with the largest intraday drop of 1.37%; to close at 12,220 points, down 0.43% or 52 points; to close at 5,833 points, down 0.13% or 7 points; to close at 6,885 points, down 1.06% or 74 points.

Asian stock markets

A shares: closed at 2,979 points, up 5 points or 0.19%, with turnover of 246.716 billion yuan; closed at 10,577 points, up 55 points or 0.53%, with turnover of 317.1 billion yuan; at 2,261 points, up 25 points or 1.15%. Market trading was muted, with the combined turnover of the two cities shrinking by more than 10% to RMB 563.8 billion.

Hong Kong stocks: closed at 16832 points, down 384 points (2.23%), and 1255 points (6.94%) on the 4th; hit a 14-year low, fell 151 points (2.57%) yesterday, and closed at 5729 points, down 495 points on the 4th (7.95%); it hit a new low since its launch. It fell 120 points (3.55%) yesterday and closed at 3,278 points. It plummeted 407 points (11.05%) on the 4th.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the market was worried about the deterioration of the global economic outlook, and international oil prices fell further by 2%, extending the consecutive days of declines to two days. It closed down $1.9, or 1.97%, at $94.29 a barrel; it closed down $1.78, or 1.95%, at $89.35 a barrel.

However, Commerzbank warned that OPEC+ will start to cut output by 2 million barrels per day next month, and the imbalance between supply and demand may start to emerge next year.

In the gold market, rebounding from a one-week low, it climbed 0.6% to $1,686.00.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, Zeng dropped 0.65% to 112.41, and rose 0.1% to 113.26 in the last segment;

The Bank of England took further steps to stabilize the bond market, rising 1.13% to $1.118 at one point, before falling 0.73% to $1.0976 at the end of the session. However, the BoE governor reiterated that the bank will end its emergency bond-buying programme on Friday and told pension fund managers to complete rebalancing within that time frame.

It is also worth noting that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hinted at support for the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen fell as much as 0.12% to a minimum of 145.9 per dollar, close to the low before the Japanese authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market last month.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

(Editor: Li Shanwen)