[Global Car Comprehensive Report]On October 29, 2022, Dongfeng Fengshen’s new Yixuan Mach version, positioned as “the first sports coupe for young people”, was officially launched in the form of an online live talk show. 5 models, the guide price is 64,900-93,900 yuan.

All-round development of “top students”, the choice of “intersection” for young people

Carrying more than half a century of Dongfeng’s car-making accumulation, Dongfeng Fengshen has always kept pace with the times, hoping to resonate with the “young people” of every era. Positioned as “the first sports coupe for young people”, the launch of the new Yixuan Mach version aims at the current young trend, breaks the traditional form, and creates an interesting, interesting, interesting and beneficial event exclusively for young people. Talk Show Conference – The car selection concepts of “breaking the circle of strength” and “breaking the circle of appearance” face to face PK, and the wonderful “mutual confrontation war” is about to break out, and it can’t be controlled.

As the protagonist of this conference, the reason why the Yixuan Mach version can become a well-deserved “intersection” of many car-chosen audiences is precisely because it is an “excellent student” with all-round development: whether it agrees with “appearance” or “performance”, The Yixuan Mach version can be combined into one to poke the hearts of young people and satisfy their expectations of having both.

The light of domestic products “the strongest Chinese core” surging power control at will

As the “light of domestic products”, Dongfeng Fengshen’s new Yixuan Mach version is highly sought after by young consumers. Its cool appearance, ultimate driving control, safe quality and super cost-effectiveness can be called the “performance ceiling” among products of the same level.

In the previous large-scale professional and mass media test drives, the Yixuan Mach version has won waves of testimonials. like. The new Yixuan Mach version is equipped with Dongfeng Mach power as standard, providing two sets of power systems: Mach power 1.5T turbocharged version and Mach power 1.5L self-priming version. This power system, which is 100% controlled by Dongfeng Motor, reserves 14 world-leading technologies.

At the moment of self-improvement of domestic products, the launch of the new Yixuan Mach version is giving Aeolus customers an excellent reason to support independence and enjoy “Made in China“.

Both appearance and intelligence are combined with “cool cover” to pull the wind out of the street

The new Yixuan Mach Edition is here for the cool guy new youth. Growing up with economic globalization, digitization and the great social and economic development, they are confident and self-reliant, willing to show off their individuality, live out themselves, dare to try early adopters, and bring their own strength and edge.

The design of the new car coupe shows the track genes of the Yixuan family everywhere, so that the cool guys who pursue a novel and personalized experience can fully pursue the principle of appearance first and accelerate with appearance. The design of the body line is like a strong storm swept through the carving, whether it is shuttled in the city or galloping on the road, creating a large-scale visual sense in minutes; 17-inch dark whirlwind sports wheels + light-chasing sports colorful calipers, in the details It exudes the breath of youth hormones; the electric racing car seat + double-encircling cockpit design makes it easy for people to become “racing drivers”, turning the previously bland road to work into blood!

Kugai Youth Club can play, and has higher requirements for “smart technology“, and the intimate intelligent system equipped with the Yixuan Mach version completely hits the high point. The new-generation Windlink X2.0 artificial intelligence vehicle system has high sensitivity, and the newly added functions such as remote control and Bluetooth key greatly reduce the user’s multi-threaded operation burden. Assisted driving functions such as intelligent early warning system for vehicles behind RCTA, always escort.

In order to embrace young customers, Dongfeng Fengshen continues to deepen product reforms around the direction of “modeling, power and intelligence”, enhances the “young atmosphere” of products, and continuously listens to the voices of young people, and integrates with young people in marketing promotion and communication. This listing also played a more “young-like” new car launch. The new Yixuan Mach version has been fully upgraded, both in terms of appearance and strength, and it has improved a few levels, but the price is very close to the people and very cost-effective. Young people popularize high-performance and cost-effective automotive products. The Dongfeng Fengshen brand, which aims to be a “high-end performance popularizer”, is rapidly galloping on the young track with the blessing of technical confidence and product confidence. As of this month, it has surpassed the best annual sales in history and is aiming for a higher target and a larger market. advance.