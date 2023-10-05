Zeekr X, how the new electric crossover made in China is and how it goes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Zeekr luxury brand owned by Geely, (which also owns other brands such as Volvo, Lotus and Polestar) is preparing to land on European markets with two models. After the presentation of the 001, a luxurious electric sedan, it is now the turn of a less extreme model that aims to win the sympathy of a wider audience. This is the crossover And there is more familiarity because the Zeekr X SUV is closely related to the Smart #1 and Volvo EX30 small SUVs. All are built using Geely’s SEA platform, but apart from that, starting from the design, there are many differences.

Zeekr X, design

The sharp lines create a distinctive design that makes the electric crossover stand out among the mass of other electric models in vogue in Europe. According to the Chinese company, Zeekr X will compete with the Audi Q3, if only for size. In fact, we are talking about a C-SUV designed for urban life, 4,432 mm long and 1,566 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. On the back, rear lights stand out, made of lightweight organic glass material, equipped with 229 LEDs while the 3D “ZEEKR” logo in bright white offers an undoubtedly captivating visual experience. The trunk capacity is not particularly impressive, given that we are talking about “just” 362 liters, but there is also a small hidden compartment where you can insert the charging cable, as well as an additional storage compartment under the hood of the car. The tailgate, obviously, is motorized. The small LCD display located on the B pillar is very interesting, providing various information about the car, for example when it is in “pet” mode. The latter is designed to keep the passenger compartment at an optimal temperature when you leave the vehicle and leave a pet inside. The button for electrically opening the driver’s door is also located on this small display.

Zeekr X, the mechanics

If the design is certainly of interest, the same can be said for the mechanical part. Let’s say right away you can choose between single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains, which give rise to two models: Zeekr X Long Range RWD and Zeekr The single-motor/rear-wheel-drive version uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric powertrain that delivers 200kW and 343Nm of torque. On the all-wheel drive version, the subject of our test drive, there is an additional 115 kW/200 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor on the front axle. Total output is 315kW/543Nm, allowing it to reach 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. All versions of the Zeekr X are equipped with a 66 kWh NCM-type lithium-ion battery. Charging takes place at 22 kWh, a very high value that is difficult to find in cars of this category except as an option. According to Zeekr, the battery recharges from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes with a 150 kW direct current system. For a complete recharge from 0% to 100%, using the 22 kW of alternating current, it takes 4 hours.

Zeekr

As on the outside, a lot of attention was paid to design inside the Chinese SUV. The imposing 14.6-inch infotainment display dominates the center of the dashboard. Here it is also possible to set some car parameters (for example the hardness of the steering, or manage the climate). An 8.8-inch screen and a hand-up display are also available to the driver, useful for never taking his eyes off the road and at the same time having directions on the right route to follow to reach his destination. Both front seats are heated and ventilated, but only the passenger seat has the “massage” function, which is nothing more than a slight vibration that is far from being a real massage. The equipment of the Zeekr X is completed with six airbags and, an absolute gem, with an integrated dashcam. Around the car there is a suite of sensors that interface via a Snapdragon 8155 chip. There are six external cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 5mm wavelength radar as standard.

Zeekr X, it test drive

Our test featured the Zeekr X Privilege AWD which we drove on the roads around Stockholm. Let’s say straight away that the model we tested is a pre-production version, so some setups still need to be improved. For example, the suspensions, which were really too soft, made us jump from the seat when at high speed we faced some bumps found along the route. The dual engine never showed signs of slowing down and acceleration was always smooth and constant. To give a bit of liveliness, we also tried the “sport” mode and in this case the setup proved to be particularly aggressive, especially when you push hard on the accelerator. The steering is perhaps a little too stiff, but you can adjust it and have softer feedback, useful when driving in the city. The navigator was not very satisfactory, with a noticeable lag which often made turning turns a little complicated because, compared to the “road”, the indication on the display was always late. In this case the head-up display was useful, but it’s a shame that there is no indication of the approaching fixed speed cameras, which are present on the main navigator. In practice, they are youthful peccadilloes that Zeekr has assured us will resolve when the car arrives on the market. Overall, the handling of the Zeekr

The declared autonomy is 425 km. In our test of over 100 km, consumption stood at 22 km/kWh which projects it to a travel range of around 400 km with a full charge.

Zeekr X, prices and availability

Zeekr X will initially launch in select markets, including Sweden and the Netherlands. The price for the latter market (the only one whose currency is the euro) is 44,990 euros for the Long Range RWD version and 49,490 euros for the Privilege AWD. We will have to wait to see it in Italy, and we certainly won’t talk about it before the end of 2024.