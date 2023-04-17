Zhenjiu Lidu’s IPO in Hong Kong will start today and plans to sell about 490 million shares globally_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Original title: Zhenjiu Lidu’s IPO in Hong Kong starts today, planning to sell about 490 million shares globally

Zhenjiu Lidu announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the morning of April 17 that it intends to offer 490,699,800 shares globally. The offer price will not exceed HK$12.98 per offer share, and it is expected that each offer share will not be less than HK$10.78 .

The Global Offering consists of the following: the Hong Kong Public Offering in Hong Kong with an initial offer of 49,070,000 Shares (subject to reallocation), representing approximately 10% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering; and the Initial Offer The International Offering of 441,629,800 Shares (subject to reallocation and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option), representing approximately 90% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering.

Assuming the Global Offering becomes unconditional on or before 8:00 am (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023, dealings in the Shares are expected to commence at 9:00 am (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023 . Shares will be traded in board lots of 200 Shares. The stock code for the Shares will be 6979.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Wang Meng