China Economic Net, Beijing, July 22. Today, Zheshang Zhongtuo (000906.SZ) shares rose, and as of the close, reported 10.60 yuan, an increase of 1.92%.

Yesterday evening, Zheshang Zhongtuo released a plan for the public issuance of convertible corporate bonds in 2022. The plan shows that the types of securities issued this time are convertible corporate bonds that can be converted into company A shares. The convertible bonds and the company’s A shares to be converted in the future will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

According to relevant laws and regulations and the company’s current financial status and investment plan, the total amount of funds raised from this issuance does not exceed RMB 1.038 billion (including RMB 1.038 billion). within the above limits.

The company plans to raise a total of no more than 1.038 billion yuan (including 1.038 billion yuan) in this issuance. After deducting the issuance costs, it is planned to be used for the Zhongtuo Smart Supply Chain Integration Service Platform, the Zhongtuo Industrial Internet Innovation Platform, and the Zheshang Zhongtuo Group (Zheshang Zhongtuo Group). Hebei) Industrial Comprehensive Service Project, Modern Comprehensive Operation Building Construction Project, Supplementary Working Capital.

According to relevant laws and regulations and the implementation schedule of the project to be invested in by the company’s convertible bonds raised funds, combined with the issuance scale of the convertible bonds and the company’s future operation and financial situation, the term of this convertible bond is from the date of issuance. six years.

Each convertible bond has a face value of RMB 100 and is issued at face value.

The method of determining the coupon rate of the convertible bonds and the final interest rate level of each interest-bearing year shall be submitted to the company’s shareholders’ meeting to authorize the company’s board of directors or a person authorized by the board of directors to contact the sponsor before this issuance in accordance with national policies, market conditions and the company’s specific conditions. (lead underwriter) negotiated and determined.

The interest of the convertible bonds will be paid once a year, and the principal of all unconverted convertible bonds and the interest of the last year will be returned upon maturity. The starting date of interest accrual is the first day of issuance of convertible bonds. The annual interest payment date is the day of each full year from the first day of the issuance of the convertible bonds.

The convertible bond-to-equity conversion period starts from the first trading day after the expiration of six months from the date of issuance of the convertible bond and ends on the maturity date of the convertible bond.

The initial conversion price of the convertible bonds issued this time shall not be lower than the average trading price of the Company’s A shares in the 20 trading days prior to the announcement of the prospectus (if there has been any share price adjustment due to ex-rights or ex-dividends within these 20 trading days) In the case of the company’s A shares, the average transaction price on the trading day before the adjustment shall be calculated according to the price after the corresponding ex-rights and ex-dividend adjustments) and the average transaction price of the company’s A shares on the previous trading day. The person authorized by the board of directors shall negotiate with the sponsor (lead underwriter) according to market conditions before the issuance. At the same time, the initial conversion price shall not be lower than the latest audited net assets per share and face value of shares, and shall not be revised upwards.

During the duration of this convertible bond, when the closing price of the company’s stock is lower than 85% of the current conversion price for at least 15 of any 30 consecutive trading days, the board of directors of the company has the right to propose a conversion price. The proposal shall be revised downward and submitted to the company’s general meeting of shareholders for voting. The proposal shall be approved by more than two-thirds of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting before it can be implemented. Shareholders who hold the convertible bonds issued this time shall abstain from voting at the general meeting of shareholders. The revised share conversion price shall not be lower than the higher of the average trading price of the company’s stock on the 20 trading days prior to the date of the shareholders’ meeting and the average trading price of the company’s stock on the previous trading day. At the same time, the revised conversion price should not be lower than the latest audited net asset value per share and par value of shares. See also The phenomenon of "inflated" rating still exists, and the default rate of Dagong International is inverted | Rating Agency_Sina Finance_Sina When the holders of the convertible bonds issued this time apply for share conversion during the share conversion period, the calculation method of the number of shares to be converted is: Q=V/P, and the integer multiple of one share shall be taken by the method of rounding off the tail. Convertible bond holders apply for conversion of shares into integer shares. If the balance of the convertible bonds is not enough to be converted into one share at the time of conversion, the company will, in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and other departments, redeem the balance of the convertible bonds and The current accrued interest corresponding to the balance. Within five trading days after the maturity of the convertible bonds issued this time, the company will redeem all the unconverted convertible bonds. The specific redemption price will be authorized by the company’s board of directors or the board of directors authorized by the company’s general meeting of shareholders. The sponsor (lead underwriter) is negotiated and determined. During the last two interest-bearing years of the convertible bonds issued this time, if the closing price of the company’s stock on any 30 consecutive trading days is lower than 70% of the current conversion price, the holders of the convertible bonds have the right to transfer their shares. All or part of the convertible bonds held will be sold back to the company at the price of the bond face value plus the current accrued interest. The shares of the company increased due to the conversion of convertible bonds issued this time shall enjoy the same rights and interests as the original shares, and all ordinary shareholders registered on the register after the market closes in the afternoon of the equity registration day on which the dividends are distributed (including those arising from the conversion of convertible bonds to shares) shareholders) participate in the current dividend distribution and enjoy equal rights and interests. The specific issuance method of this convertible bond shall be decided upon consultation with the sponsor (lead underwriter) authorized by the company's general meeting of shareholders to authorize the board of directors of the company or a person authorized by the board of directors. The convertible bonds are issued to natural persons, legal persons, securities investment funds, and other investors in compliance with laws and regulations (except those prohibited by national laws and regulations) who hold securities accounts in Shenzhen Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. The convertible bonds issued this time are preferentially placed to the original shareholders of the company, and the original shareholders have the right to waive the right of placement. The specific allotment ratio of the preferential allotment to the original shareholders shall be submitted to the company’s general meeting of shareholders to authorize the board of directors of the company or a person authorized by the board of directors to determine the specific situation at the time of issuance, and disclose it in the issuance announcement of this convertible bond. The part other than the original shareholder’s preferential allotment and the part after the original shareholder gave up the preferential allotment shall be issued through online pricing through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange trading system, or through a combination of offline offering to institutional investors and online pricing through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange trading system. The balance is underwritten by the lead underwriter. The convertible bonds issued this time are not guaranteed. The credit rating agency will issue a credit rating report for the convertible bonds issued by the company this time. The validity period of the plan for the issuance of convertible bonds is 12 months from the date when the company’s general meeting of shareholders considers and approves the issuance plan.Return to Sohu, see more

