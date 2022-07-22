Original title: 2022 World Power Battery Conference | Green Transportation Industry Entrepreneur Forum Seeks Development for “Electric Syria”

On July 21, the 2022 World Power Battery Conference with the theme of “Intelligent Green Power, Creating and Sharing a Low-Carbon Future” opened in Yibin City, Sichuan Province. On the afternoon of the same day, the “Electric Era, Smart Driving” 2022 World Power Battery Conference Green Transportation Industry Entrepreneur Forum hosted by Xuzhou District was held. The forum focused on the future development trend, development opportunities and development prospects of the smart green transportation industry, and discussed in depth the promotion and application of new energy vehicles.

According to reports, Xuzhou District is the main urban area of ​​Yibin, with a regional GDP of 56.36 billion yuan in 2021, accounting for 18% of the city, ranking second in the city and 19th among 183 counties (districts) in Sichuan Province. The main battlefield of industrial and urban construction is precisely by virtue of its unique advantages of location concentration, industrial agglomeration and environmental integration, Xuzhou District is striding forward towards the goal of accelerating the construction of the top 100 districts in the country.

According to Qu Jin, Deputy Secretary of the Xuzhou District Committee and Mayor of Yibin City, the forum’s suggestions and opinions on the new energy vehicle industry and the promotion of battery-swapped heavy-duty trucks in Xuzhou District paint a picture for Xuzhou to accelerate the development of the smart green transportation industry. Majestic blueprint. He also said that the forum must be taken as an opportunity to fully absorb the opinions of experts and entrepreneurs, and promote the accelerated formation of the smart green transportation industry in Syria. With the help of this event, Syria will plan the development of the new energy vehicle industry from a high starting point.

After the forum, Xuzhou District People’s Government, Sany Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Yibin Fengchuan Power Technology Co., Ltd., and Yibin Xuzhou District Chuangyi Industry Investment Co., Ltd. respectively entered into strategic cooperation agreements.

According to the agreement, the contracting unit will create a series of electric heavy-duty trucks suitable for regional scenarios for the Xuzhou District, assist the construction of “Electric Yibin” and “Electric Xuzhou”, and promote the high-quality development of the electric heavy-duty truck industry in Xuzhou District; jointly help to create “green smart transportation” “The project has landed; taking advantage of the advantages of state-owned companies and local high-tech enterprises in Xuzhou District, it is engaged in the sales and operation of electric heavy trucks, the construction and operation of charging and swapping stations, the development and operation of smart traffic command platforms, and the construction and operation of smart microgrid power generation projects. cooperation, etc.

Chen Hongxu, general manager of Yibin Fengchuan Power Technology Co., Ltd., said that as a key high-tech enterprise introduced and supported by Xuzhou District, they will make every effort to promote the implementation of various projects, give full play to the advantages of enterprise talents and technology, and help “Electric Yibin” and “Electric Syria”. State” construction.

It is understood that the government of Syria has issued policy support for the promotion of electric heavy-duty trucks, the construction and operation of charging and replacement, to promote the high-quality development of Yibin’s power battery, new energy and smart vehicle industries. Qu Jin said that in the future, the Xuzhou District will plan the development of the new energy automobile industry from a high starting point, high-level construction of industrial projects, and high-quality service industry enterprises, and strive to build a 50 billion-level new energy automobile parts industry cluster by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. (Cover reporter Wu Xuemei and Du Zhuobin)

