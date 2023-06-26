Home » Zignago Vetro focuses on sustainable products. More operational efficiencies
Business

Zignago Vetro focuses on sustainable products. More operational efficiencies

by admin
Zignago Vetro focuses on sustainable products. More operational efficiencies

Service Letter to the Saver

The share of recycled raw material in bottles and containers is on the rise. Focus on plant saturation. The crux of the impact of inflation

by Vittorio Carlini

June 26, 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, push to optimize production capacity in the best possible way. On the other hand, continue to increase the share of eco-sustainable business, also through the reuse of glass cullet. They are among the priorities of Zignago Vetro, whose top management was met by Letter to the Saver, in support of the company’s business.

Business optimization

Yep, the…

See also  Vega-C: quantum leap for the Italian space industry

You may also like

Lotto on Wednesday: The lottery numbers on June...

Santanchè: “Resignation? We don’t go after Report. Compact...

Minimum wage is to rise in two steps...

Leonardo: in coda al Ftse Mib a -3,5%

1 US dollar against 150 yen once again...

Exhaust scandal before the BGH today: What diesel...

Era Merkel – keeper of prosperity or refusal...

Double-digit growth in headhunters: Key2people closes 2022 with...

Gold closes: Gold and silver futures end higher...

5 reasons why employees change jobs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy