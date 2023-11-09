1 year vera* Trust office against harassment and violence I area of ​​art and culture – mica

Ninety people with experiences of harassment and violence in art and culture contacted the art and culture department of vera* Trust in the first year. The position was initiated in 2022 by a resolution of the National Council and is subsidized by the BMKÖS. 40% of those affected have experienced structural violence. Around three quarters of the cases occur in a professional context. More than 75% of those affected are female. In the second year, vera* Trust Office will expand the range of services in the area of ​​art and culture and increase visibility throughout Austria. Many affected people turn to vera* wanting preventive services.

“Looking back at the first year vera* confirms the need for a trust that specializes in the arts and culture sector. Our findings serve as a basis for informed further development of vera* Art and culture in the interests of those affected”says management Clara Gallistl.

The professional context predominatesbut also those affected in training were affected by vera* Advise a trusted body. What is sometimes challenging is the smooth transition between professional collaboration and private relationships.

cases at home and abroad. At least 75% of the cases are assigned to a federal state in Austria, with Vienna having the highest proportion at 60%. 7% of the cases are located abroad if there is an existing connection to Austria. The jurisdiction of vera* The trust is not limited to Austria. However, there must be a clear connection to Austria.

Theater before music and film. The cases are spread across all art and cultural sectors, but not evenly. The theater sector had the largest share of cases at 24% and the music sector at 19%. In third place was film with 12%, although it should be noted that #we_do! there is already a well-known position in the film sector.

Wide range of incident types. In many cases there is a combination of different types of violence. Statistically, structural violence predominates at 39% – often overshadowed by other forms of violence. 36% of the case volume concerns sexual violence, and 32% involve psychological violence.

Prevention in art and culture. Safe Sport has been an attractive offer for further training and prevention in the sports sector for years. In the art and culture sector, too, many of those affected have expressed the desire to promote cultural change and to spare others their fate. Therefore will vera* Art and culture will get involved in institutional prevention work in 2024 and drive forward structural change. Support us in this!

Contact: Clara Gallistl (Management vera* Art and Culture; c.gallistl@vertrautsstelle.at)

