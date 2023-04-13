News from this website on April 12 (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Yu Xinli)In order to further promote film consumption and speed up the recovery of the film market, the Film Bureau of the Autonomous Region will carry out the “Love Movies Love Life” movie consumption season activity for the benefit of the people from April 10 to June 30.

It is understood that the theme of this consumption season is “watching wonderful movies and enjoying a better life”. During the event, China UnionPay Inner Mongolia Branch launched the column “Watch Wonderful Movies, Enjoy a Better Life” on the “Union QuickPass” platform. By logging into the “Union QuickPass” APP and clicking “Watch Wonderful Movies, Enjoy a Better Life”, consumers can participate in the activity of an instant discount of 10 yuan for each movie ticket. It is distributed at 9 am every day, and the total number is not less than 20,000. Consumers can buy movie tickets for about 200 movie theaters in the region.

As a concrete measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, the “Love Movies Love Life” movie consumption season in the whole region will further stimulate the potential of movie consumption and better meet the needs of the masses for watching movies. Promote the high-quality development of the film industry.

