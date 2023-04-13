Home Entertainment 10 yuan off for each ticket, movie benefiting the people consumption season is here-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
Entertainment

10 yuan off for each ticket, movie benefiting the people consumption season is here-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin
10 yuan off for each ticket, movie benefiting the people consumption season is here-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
    Every ticket is immediately reduced by 10 yuan, and the movie Huimin consumption season is here
    08:00, April 13, 2023 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

    　　News from this website on April 12 (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Yu Xinli)In order to further promote film consumption and speed up the recovery of the film market, the Film Bureau of the Autonomous Region will carry out the “Love Movies Love Life” movie consumption season activity for the benefit of the people from April 10 to June 30.

    It is understood that the theme of this consumption season is “watching wonderful movies and enjoying a better life”. During the event, China UnionPay Inner Mongolia Branch launched the column “Watch Wonderful Movies, Enjoy a Better Life” on the “Union QuickPass” platform. By logging into the “Union QuickPass” APP and clicking “Watch Wonderful Movies, Enjoy a Better Life”, consumers can participate in the activity of an instant discount of 10 yuan for each movie ticket. It is distributed at 9 am every day, and the total number is not less than 20,000. Consumers can buy movie tickets for about 200 movie theaters in the region.

    As a concrete measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, the “Love Movies Love Life” movie consumption season in the whole region will further stimulate the potential of movie consumption and better meet the needs of the masses for watching movies. Promote the high-quality development of the film industry.

  • Editor: Zhang Yinghui
See also  Chen Ting issued an article to celebrate Zhang Yimou's birthday, revealing that his second son Zhang Yiding was admitted to Yale University jqknews

You may also like

Independiente de Olive plays in Corrientes and captain...

“The State stole US$500,000 million”: Milei deluded the...

Cacho Garay was arrested for possession of weapons...

Great goal! Diarte grabbed it with his left...

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “In six years we can...

Every film is a classic 2023 Japanese Film...

The harsh story of “Coco”, the alcoholic dog...

Taiwanese media said Wang Xiaofei’s S Hotel will...

Magnum PI’s Vintage Pick-Up Up for Auction Here’s...

Elections 2023: Macri said he expects a ballot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy