2023 TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival: Singing for Happiness with Jolin Tsai, Jane Zhang, Zhou Shen, and More

2023 TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival celebrates music and happiness

Leidi.com Lotte, July 9th – The 2023 TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival, organized by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, kicked off in Macau, China yesterday. This year’s festival, with the theme “Singing Music For Fun for Happiness,” has been upgraded to a four-day event filled with music ceremonies and a music festival carnival spread over two days.

On the first day of the grand ceremony, renowned artists such as Jolin Tsai, Faye Zhan Wenting, Hu Yanbin, Huang Guanzhong, Uesugi Noboru, Xu Jiaying, Yuan Yawei, Zhang Dongliang, Zhang Liangying, Zhou Shen, and more than 20 other groups of singers and musicians gathered to create an unforgettable “Annual Stage” performance. This extravaganza delighted audiences and music fans alike.

The “New Power” limited band, consisting of Tencent musicians Li Changgeng, Pan Yunqi, Su Yuyang, and Wang Yinuo, showcased the talent and style of the next generation of musicians with their original work, “The Boy Who Breaks the Wind.” These emerging musicians, who were selected from the “New Power Project,” possess exceptional skills in songwriting, production, and singing, and are on their way to becoming a driving force in the Chinese music scene.

The performances that evening were characterized by singers and musicians pouring their hearts out through their singing, showcasing their love for life and music and inviting everyone to embark on a passionate and joyful journey.

Jolin Tsai wowed the audience with her meticulous stage design and spectacular singing and dancing performances, presenting her fans with nearly 10 golden hits, including “The Sun Never Sets,” “Say I Love You,” “Rewind,” and “Rose Boy,” spreading happiness throughout the venue.

Yuan Yawei sang “Dancing on the Moon (EMO WHISKEY)” and “God’s Prophecy,” expanding her musical horizons and inspiring fans to explore unknown aspects of life.

Jane Zhang used “beautiful love songs” to evoke emotions, longing, and memories of love among the post-80s/90s generation. Meanwhile, Zhou Shen’s performance of “The Brilliant Adventurer” captivated the audience with his clear voice, compelling storytelling, and emotive power, taking everyone on a journey through time.

TMEA also paid tribute to memorable songs and the artists who created them, allowing music fans to relive their youthful memories through the power of music. Huang Guanzhong honored the 40th anniversary of the Beyond band by singing three classic songs: “Glorious Years,” “No Hesitation,” and “Broad Sea and Sky.”

Noboru Uesugi, participating in the TMEA music ceremony for the second time, invoked nostalgic memories of passionate youth with his rendition of “Until the End of the World.” Faye Zhan Wenting and Zhang Dongliang joined forces to create a “collective memory lane” for music fans, performing familiar melodies.

Additionally, Wang Jingwen’s “Be Careful,” which has been one of the most popular songs among music fans in the past year, featured on the TMEA Music Ceremony stage. These diverse music styles not only encompass the experiences of thousands of lives but also reflect the deep love people have for music.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group expressed that by hosting the TMEA festival and collaborating with outstanding domestic and international singers and musicians, the event aims to create top-notch stage performances and designs, providing unique experiences for users and setting a new global benchmark for the music industry.

Though shadows may sometimes accompany the sun, the warmth and love that music brings to the world will endure forever.

This year’s TMEA grand ceremony also featured a tribute session to honor the celebrated singer CoCo Lee. Jane Zhang and Yuan Yawei sang “365 Days of Missing You,” expressing their love and longing for CoCo Lee alongside fans at the event. CoCo Lee, with her powerful and soulful singing voice, and her radiant smile that could melt hearts, left an indelible mark on the Chinese music industry, and her glory will remain unforgettable.

