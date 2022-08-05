It can not only relive the classics and feel the charm of western movies, but also concentrate on the excellent western movies in recent years to help the high-quality development of western movies in the new era. On August 5, the first Yuandian Western Film Exhibition opened in the ancient city of Xi’an. Bao Yongneng, Executive Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, Huang Xiansong, General Manager of Western Film Group Co., Ltd., Hu Jintao, Editor-in-Chief of Shaanxi Radio and Television Media Group Co., Ltd., Shi Xiangli, Director of the Propaganda Film Department of Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, Zhao An, President of Shaanxi Film Industry Association , Zhang Dongling, general manager of Shaanxi Guang Film and Television Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd., Cao Huan, curator of Yuandian Western Film Exhibition, and Wu Yanyan, the main creator and famous producer of the opening film “Hundred Birds Chaofeng”, attended the opening ceremony.

A series of excellent western films recorded in the annals of Chinese film history have different memories for fans of each era, but the only constant is the unique charm of these films. On August 5, with the screening of “A Hundred Birds and the Phoenix”, the audience in the ancient city also ushered in a wonderful moment to feel the artistic charm of Western films.

The first Source Point Western Film Festival was hosted by Western Film Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Guang Film and Television Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Film Industry Association, and Xi’an Chenshuo Film Co., Ltd. The ten themed screening units, including Mountains and People, Worry-free Years, Echoes of the West, Dreams of the West, and Reappearance of Good Films, include films that inherit Chinese excellent traditional culture, films with classic Western themes, Shaanxi cultural characteristics and artistic innovation films, There will be 31 films such as “Life”, “Red Sorghum”, “Liu Qing” and “There’s a Good Place in the Tree”, which will be shown in nearly 300 theaters in the ancient city.

What is worth looking forward to is that during the screening event, a number of creative sharing and exchange activities will be held by the main creative team, and the majority of movie fans will have the opportunity to deeply experience the behind-the-scenes story, creative process and artistic exploration of the film’s creation.

Western film is a banner of Chinese film. The natural scenery, cultural heritage, aesthetic style, realistic artistic expression, as well as the continuous exploration and practice in recent years, are an indispensable and important force in Chinese film. The holding of the “First Source Point Western Film Exhibition” has also established an exchange and cooperation platform for Western films to be promoted to the whole country and excellent films from various provinces to enter the west. It is reported that the Western Film Festival is planned to be held regularly every year, and will continuously enrich and improve the exhibition scale and film types of the film festival. At the same time, it will also strengthen exchanges and cooperation with major domestic film festivals and film exhibitions, and strive to set up Western film screening units in major film festivals and film exhibitions to display the development achievements of Western films in an all-round way.

Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Zhang Jing/Wen Shang Hongtao/Photo