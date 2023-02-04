Many Catholics have become cynical about the possibility of

changing the political landscape, but perhaps we’ve given up before

we’ve really tried. It’s not just about electing the right

congressmen and nominating the right justices, it’s about keeping

them accountable.

In this episode, former Virginia delegate Bob Marshall shares

practical insights drawn from his encyclopedic knowledge of the

American political tradition and from his own achievements in

politics: for example, he was behind the Hyde Amendment which

stopped abortion funding via Medicaid. He reminds us that “To

render to Caesar, you have to know the structure of Caesar’s

world.”

Did you know that Congress has the Constitutional authority to

decide what kinds of cases the Supreme Court may hear? What about

the possibility of amending appropriations bills to render SCOTUS

decisions like Obergefell unenforceable? Have you given real

consideration to the fact that local politics is the foundation for

everything else? If not, you’ll want to listen to this episode.

Links

Robert G. Marshall, Reclaiming the Republic: How Christians and

Other Conservatives Can Win Back America https://amzn.to/2xSQxlg

Jeff Mirus’s review of Reclaiming the Republic https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1565

Bob Marshall’s recent articles for The Federalist

https://thefederalist.com/author/robertgmarshall/

Msgr. John Sanders, the priest who played with Duke Ellington

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1575

Timestamps

2:41 Bob Marshall’s political career and recent defeat

6:01 Why Bob wrote Reclaiming the Republic; natural law

in the American founding

9:25 Catholics ought not withdraw from politics: Biblical

precedents

13:25 Judicial branch is not the final authority on what is

Constitutional; Congress’s authority to decide what cases the

Supreme Court can hear

23:32 The importance of educating your representatives

26:47 Bob’s role in passing the Hyde Amendment; importance of

the power of the purse

34:13 Appropriations bills can be used to keep bad Supreme Court

decisions from being enforced

36:22 Our representatives avoid voting on the record so we can’t

hold them accountable

39:24 How to get your representative to go on the record

41:03 The oath of office—you can’t fulfill it if you don’t read

the bills you vote on!

44:15 Anti-commandeering laws, by which states can refuse to

enforce federal laws

48:47 Why you should vote in primary elections

50:41 “All politics is local”: issues that affect people’s daily

lives

53:18 The importance of the precinct; door-to-door campaigning

tips

57:45 The role of corporations in promoting immoral policies