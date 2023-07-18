A universe of possibilities beyond pink and blue

Commissioned by banker Louis Raphael Cahen d’Anvers, father of the girls who appear in the painting – Alice and Elisabeth Cahen d’Anvers -, the story goes that the family was not happy with the result and the painting was forgotten, hidden in some obscure place in the home and only many years later was it rediscovered. The work, since it was acquired by Assis Chateaubriand, belongs to the collection of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP).

Painted by Renoir in 1881, the Pink and Blue painting is an icon to this day. Photo: Collection Museum of Art of São Paulo (Masp)

Although the girls painted by Renoir show how much time can be marked by the use of two colors: pink and blue, the range of the palette shows us that the possibilities go far beyond the traditional. Aquarela is a launch by Decortiles in 2023 that presents all this diversity of colors in detonated versions, like the work of a painter who dilutes the paint in water – an option that further expands the versatility of colors, bringing a smooth and discreet reading to familiar tones.

Watercolor Clay MA 7x25cm| Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

With modern and sophisticated colors, the series also highlights its timelessness. Inspired by the art of watercolor and other pigmentation techniques, it reveals a light appearance with a transparent effect. And, just like in the paintings and handicrafts, the series of tiles has the delicate effect of being off-tone, like a purposeful imperfection reminiscent of watery brushstrokes. The series chart is rich in buildable tones and has a delicate 7x25cm format.

Watercolor Lavender BR 7x25cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

In small formats, with glossy and completely matte finishes, there are ten colors: Off White, Fendi, Greige, Clay, Mauve, Graphite, Gris, Agave, Mint and Lavender. One of the highlights is Lavender, a sensory color that connects with well-being and optimism, awakening serenity and balance. Mint is also an important hue, it is a refreshing color with a botanical scent that soothes spaces. Inspired by mint and popular herbs, it can be combined with all families of greens, earthy ones, even ash, minerals or cements.

Watercolor Punto MT 7x25cm

The series even has the version of artistic tiles: Punto. The piece has a metallic application on the surface, with small subtle and disordered dots, in mother-of-pearl textures, but without excessive information. The format is 7x25cm and the finish is metallic.

Check out the video from the Watercolor series:

